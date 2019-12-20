James Campbell Scott, 22, Dies in Suicide on Palm Coast’s Cherokee Court

James Campbell Scott, a 22-year-old resident of 7 Cherokee Court in Palm Coast, died of a gunshot wound to the head in an apparent suicide Thursday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.









Scott’s 25-year-old brother called authorities at 10:36 Thursday morning, reporting to a 911 dispatcher that it looked like his brother had killed himself. James Scott had used a 9mm semiautomatic handgun. He was alive when paramedics arrived at the house minutes later, but barely.

His brother attempted chest compressions but was in agonal breathing as authorities attempted to secure an emergency helicopter airlift, first through Trauma One in St. Johns County, then through Air One in Volusia County, Trauma One being down. Flagler County’s own emergency helicopter, Fire Flight, was taken out of service at the beginning of the month and until the new year, for maintenance.

Air one made it to the scene and lifted off with Scott at 11:26 a.m., 50 minutes after the shooting was reported. Scott had a Glasgow Coma Scale reading of 3, the lowest possible short of cardiac arrest, and paramedics were not hopeful. A full trauma team was summoned to the helipad at Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach, where the helicopter landed some 10 minutes later.

Eventually 14 deputies, detectives and a victim’s advocate reported to the scene on Cherokee Court, where a crime scene was established, as is routine in such circumstances, and broken down in early afternoon.

Scott subsequently died. A sheriff’s spokesperson said family was with him at the hospital.

The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.