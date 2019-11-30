Three Critical in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-95’s Overpass at State Road 100

Three people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash on I-95 at the north edge of the overpass over State Road 100 in Palm Coast this afternoon.









The patients were evacuated by air and by ground. The crash took place at 1 p.m., closing all northbound lanes of I-95 for an hour and snarling southbound lanes as rubberneckers slowed to look at the crash scene, then two emergency helicopters landing, collect a patient and take off.

The crash involved a passenger van, a GMC SUV, and a sedan. The cause of the crash is unclear, but the two larger vehicles showed the most severe damage, especially the front end of the passenger van. Both those vehicles were sandwiched against each other in the emergency lane, facing north. The sedan was about 40 yards south.

The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene, investigating. Flagler Coutny Fire Rescue, the Palm Coast Fire Department and the Palm Coast Fire Police all responded.

At 2:10, one northbound lane was opened to traffic, and the northbound ramp onto I-95, off of State Road 100–which had been closed–was also reopened. Traffic from that point north was flowing normally, but traffic north from the Old Dixie Highway interchange, and southbound traffic from Palm Coast Parkway, is expected to be slow as long as FHP is at the scene.