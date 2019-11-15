A Woman Is Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash at U.S. 1 and Eagle Rock Road

A woman was killed this evening in a two-vehicle t-bone crash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Eagle Rock Road, just north of Plantation Bay, and another injured.









A nurse in her 20s who had just gotten off work at the hospital in Ormond Beach and was heading home, north on U.S. 1, was at the wheel of her dark Blue Ford Focus. She wasn’t speeding, according to witnesses driving behind her, and she was not impaired, according to a Florida Highway Patrol investigator at the scene.

A slightly older woman was at the wheel of a red Dodge Neon, coming out of Eagle Rock. There’s a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 1. It isn;t clear if the woman blew through the stop sign or stopped then mis-judged the Ford’s distance. “It’s happened before where people misjudge the traffic, headlights as farther than they are,” the homicide traffic investigator at the scene said. Either way, the woman pulled out to make a left, onto U.S. 1 south, violating the Ford driver’s right of way, the investigator. “It’s a dark road, but it does have one street light,” the investigator said. The stretch south of the intersection was in pitch darkness, the darkness made worse by an overcast, drizzly sky.

The Ford struck the Dodge on the Dodge’s driver’s side. The Ford traveled a few dozen feet more and stopped on the left side of the highway, its front end severely damaged. Its air bags had all deployed. The woman at the wheel of the Ford was “shook up,” the investigator said. Her father drove her to AdventHealth Palm Coast, he said, to get checked out. Both drivers had worn their seat belts.

The driver of the Neon died at the scene. She had been visiting her mother, and had lost her father about a year ago, an investigator said. The woman’s mother was not at home at the time of the crash. Neighbors gathered at the intersection for several hours, awaiting her return–neighbors and authorities did not know where she was and could not reach her–to ensure that they could comfort her.

The Palm Coast Fire Department, the Palm Coast Fire Police, Flagler County Fire Rescue and the sheriff’s office all responded, as did FHP. The medical examiner arrived at the scene around 9 p.m., though the examiner’s team that was to remove the body to St. Augustine got there after 10 p.m. Saxon’s, the tow company from Bunnell, towed the vehicles. U.S. 1 northbound was entirely shut down from that intersection after 8:30 p.m., and remained closed well past 10 p.m. Traffic was rerouted south and required to travel north on I-95. FHP was to release identities of the victims either late Thursday night or Friday morning.





