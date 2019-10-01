Pink Army Month Proclamation and Raising of Flag at Flagler Beach First Friday Oct. 4

In anticipation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and their Pink Army 5K and 1 Mile Pet Friendly Fun Walk, the Pink Army 5K committee, will raise the Pink Army 5K flag at Flagler Beach First Friday on Oct. 4th at 6:00 p.m. located at Veterans Park, 105 S. 2nd Street, Flagler Beach. A proclamation will also be given proclaiming October Pink Army Month.

Funds raised from the Pink Army 5K will go to AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation and be used toward breast cancer awareness, education and screening, 100 percent of the proceeds raised go toward financially supporting mammograms, breast ultrasounds, stereotactic breast biopsies, education and other specific diagnostic services to aid in the early detection of breast cancer.

The Pink Army 5K is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13th at 7:45 a.m. in front of AdventHealth Palm Coast located at 60 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Palm Coast. Early registration ($25) closes Oct. 1st. A student (K-12) rate of $10 is being offered if runner registers before Oct. 12. There is also a ‘Pink Out Your Pup’ contest

Those interested in signing up for the 5K or Pink Out Your Pup contest can go to https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/PalmCoast/pink5k.

During the month of October, Superwash Express will donate $1 for every lava bath purchased through October 21 toward the Pink Army fundraiser, and Palm Coast Ford will donate $50 from the sale of every car during the entire month of October. Other supports and sponsors include Palm Coast Parks & Recreation, Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches, and the Flagler Palm Coast News-Tribune. After the race, if runners wear their Pink Army 5K shirt, they will receive $2.00 off Beach Front Grille’s buffet. Other participating restaurant sponsors include Oceanside Beach Bar & Grill and Swillerbees Craft Donuts & Coffee Bar in Flagler Beach.