Have an Opinion on Local Tourism? Flagler Government Needs To Know

Have an opinion on local tourism? Take a minute to tell us all about it.
The Flagler County Tourism Office, also known as Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches, is conducting a resident awareness survey to judge resident perception of its efforts and identify areas for improvement.
“We have partnered with Jennifer Barbee of Destination Innovate to help us in developing a stronger relationship with our community,” said Interim Tourism Development Director Amy Lukasik. “We want to ensure our community is aware of the positive impacts tourism has on our lives in beautiful Flagler County.”
Lukasik, on behalf of the governing Tourism Development Council, is asking all residents to participate in this short survey, which takes only a minute to complete. Responses will be compiled and evaluated on October 15.
“We urge everyone to complete the survey so their voice can be heard,” Lukasik said. “We need this feedback so that we can better serve all of our residents.”
Comments
El Stevenson says
How or where do I find the survey so I can take it?
Gary R says
@ El Stevenson – All you have to do is click the word survey (It is in blue). This is called a hyperlink.
Definition of hyperlink
: an electronic link providing direct access from one distinctively marked place in a hypertext or hypermedia document to another in the same or a different document.
Theresa Boyd says
I think Flagler Beach should host a top ten mural contest and tour. People can nominate and vote on their favorite murals and the top ten can be posted on a tour flyer. You should also include honorable mentions
Vicki Jacobovitz says
The terrible drivers and 2-lane roads in Palm Coast are not ready for more traffic. Every time we drive anywhere we are cut-off by ignorant drivers and by adding more tourists to the number, it would be adding to my chances of getting in an accident. It’s bad enough now without adding more drivers.
larry krasner says
With the reconstruction of A1A almost done, is the city/county preparing a celebration to take advantage of this PR opportunity? Perhaps a parade of sorts with a fun theme of “Take That Imra!!!” or something. Invite the Army Corps of Engineers to parade their people and equipment, the politicians of course, local restaurants and shops, etc. Get as much TV coverage as possible. I think there are over 50 places here to get something to eat and this could be a chance to promote them (all locally O&O – no national chains, etc.)