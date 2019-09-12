Should You Be Worried About the Next Tropical Disturbance? ‘Considerable Uncertainty’ Grids All Florida FlaglerLive | September 12, 2019

That’s why they call it peak hurricane season. Many Flagler and Florida residents aren’t yet done wiping their brows Hurricane Dorian’s week-long anxieties, or finding ways to help residents of the Bahamas recover. But the National Hurricane Center is tracking so-called “Tropical Disturbance Invest 95L,” now southeast of the Bahamas, and placing the chance at 80 percent that the system will turn into a tropical storm or depression within the next five days, and a 70 percent chance that it will do so in the next 48 hours.





Its track’s cone of uncertainty now includes almost all of Florida except western portions of the Panhandle–just as Dorian had at various points in its indecisive whirl earlier this month.

“There is now considerable uncertainty with regards to the future movement of Invest 95L, and this disturbance may directly threaten our region by late in the weekend,” Ben Nelson of the National Weather Service in Jacksonville said this morning. He published his morning briefing at 6 a.m. At the time, the system had a 70 percent chance of turning into a tropical storm. That chance was bumped up to 80 percent two hours later, with the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. report.

“Tropical development is expected by Friday or the weekend as this disturbance moves slowly northwestward towards south Florida,” Nelson reported. He is forecasting a high risk of deadly rip currents starting Friday as breezy onshore winds persist and surf builds, and the potential “for at least minor tidal flooding” increasing along the Florida Atlantic coast and the St. Johns basin over the weekend. “Heavy rainfall potential this weekend and early next week, with amounts highly dependent on the track of Invest 95L.” (An “invest” is a weather system of special interest to the National Hurricane Center’s analysts, not the precursor of a name. The next named tropical storm on the list is either Humberto or Imelda. Gabrielle formed into an organized storm last week but veered north in the middle Atlantic and dissipated. The remains of Dorian are actually still active just northeast of Newfoundland, and heading east, south of Greenland, as a subtropical depression, as you can see from this NHC track.)

Regarding this weekend’s outlook, most of Flagler County was in the 3 to 4 inch range for rainfalls, with the northeast quadrant of the county in the 4 to 6 inch range, though all that could change as the storm moves. The system is currently moving at 5 to 10 mph, straight for areas already devastated by Dorian. “This disturbance will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the Bahamas through Friday, especially in portions of the northwestern Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian,” the NHC reports.

That’s not all. The center is also tracking a “tropical wave” wqest of the Cabe Verde Islands. “Conditions appear conducive for development, and a tropical

depression could form early next week while the system moves westward over the tropical Atlantic,” the center states, with chances for formation at 40 percent over the next five days.

See the Jacksonville National Weather Service station’s latest briefing on the storm below.