Bunnell’s John Cicalo, 50, Is Struck By Vehicle and Killed as He Walked on Mahogany Blvd. FlaglerLive | September 11, 2019

John Cicalo, a 50-year-old resident of west Flagler, was killed Tuesday night and Julie Kerns, 39, was seriously injured when a man driving a pick-up truck on Mahogany Boulevard in the Mondex struck them as they were walking on the right shoulder of the road.





The driver, Richard Schultz, 58, of Bunnell, was driving a 2016 Chevy west on Mahogany when the collision took place at Forest Park Street. He was not injured. Charges are pending against him. The crash was not alcohol-related, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s preliminary report.

The victim ended up in the ditch. Kerns almost immediately called for help. Minutes later CPR was in progress for Cicalo, who had been struck in the head, but five minutes after the crash he had no pulse, according to 911 notes. Air One, the emergency helicopter, was requested out of Volusia County, but was shortly cancelled.

Cicalo is a resident of Hazelnut Street. The crash took place at 8:25 p.m. A paramedic pronounced Cicalo dead at 8:38 p.m. Mahogany Boulevard was closed for the next three hours as FHP conducted the traffic homicide investigation.

Kerns is the caregiver for an elderly woman who lives on Hazelnut Street–at Cicalo’s home–and was concerned for her as she was transported to AdventHealth in Palm Coast. Law enforcement checked on the woman’s welfare at her request.

Several units of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded, as did Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Police. It was the second in three nights that responders reported to the Mondex, also known as Daytona North. Sunday night, an ATV crash resulted in a critical injuries to Hunter Michael Miliman, 27. He was flown out to a hospital in Jacksonville.

And after a relatively less deadly year so far on Flagler roads, Cicalo’s death, the first pedestrian fatality of the year, was the third in barely two weeks, and the tenth this year, including two fatalities that resulted from medical episodes. Six of the deaths were from motorcycle crashes.