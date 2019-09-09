2 Men Complain of Cold Burgers at McDonald’s, Brandish Guns, and End Up Facing Felonies FlaglerLive | September 9, 2019

It was around half past midnight this morning at the McDonald’s on Belle Terre Parkway and Palm Coast Parkway. A gray car pulled up to the second drive-thru window. Jawan Davis was driving. Jordon Dunn was a passenger. They’re both 20, both from St. Augustine though Dunn was in the R Section the previous evening when Davis picked him up.





Tyrone, 24, and Oleg, 27, were working the night shift at the restaurant. (Their last names are withheld.) Davis and Dunn had placed and picked up an order. As Tyrone described it to Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, the two men then asked Tyrone that their order be remade. They pulled out two pistols in “a threatening manner,” according to the employee’s statement to police. They told him they “do not play” when it comes to their food.

Deputies would later locate a black and silver BB gun in plain view in the front passenger floorboard, and a black Springfield XP5 handgun on the back driver’s side floor board.

Tyrone told the men he’d remake the food. He went to the restaurant office and spoke to Oleg, telling her about the two men at the window. They called 911.

When deputies arrived, the 2014 gray Ford car Dunn and Davis were riding was the only one in the drive thru. They pulled over the men and secured them.

Oleg tried to access the cameras through the monitoring system but it was malfunction was unable to do so at the current time due to technical difficulties. Oleg advised she would need a manager on scene to pull up the McDonald’s drive thru security footage. Contact was then made with Jordon Dunn, who was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with Law Enforcement.

Dunn spoke willingly to deputies, saying Davis picked him up from his girlfriend’s house in the R Section before they went to the restaurant–five burgers. When Tyrone brought out the food, Davis didn’t want it because it was cold, and got mad. But Dunn claimed the two were just joking around when they started “tossing and talking about their BB guns,” according to their arrest reports.

Davis told deputies that he borrowed the car from someone else, who told him that one gun was under the front driver seat, unloaded. But he drove the vehicle all night with the gun. He claims to have removed it from under the seat after the argument with Tyrone.

Roger’s towing towed the car to its yard in Bunnell. Dunn and Davis were arrested and charged: Davis with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a firearm and driving without a license (two felonies and misdemeanor), Dunn with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and possession of pot, a misdemeanor. They were being held on no bond.

“This is a story that could have had a very different outcome,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This employee

kept his cool and did the right thing by calling us. Thanks to his actions and the quick response from our

deputies, no one was injured. These guys were driving around looking for trouble and they got it. Now,” the sheriff continued, using his favorite moniker for the county jail, “they can enjoy the food served at the Green Roof Inn.”