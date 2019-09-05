Long Stand-Off on Palm Coast’s Pheasant

Drive Ends With Discovery of Dead Man FlaglerLive | September 5, 2019

For nearly five hours today it had looked like a stand-off at 9 Pheasant Drive. Numerous Flagler County Sheriff’s units were arrayed around the house, including members of the SWAT team. Flagler County Fire Rescue and Palm Coast Fire Department personnel were called in.





The sheriff’s office had gotten word this morning that the 52-year-old man in the house wanted to kill himself.

Deputies tried repeatedly to make contact with him. They only got silence in return. A friend of him who’d spoken to him recently, and knew the man to be depressed over the loss of his wife two months ago, tried to call and text him. There was no response.

“They were calling him, they were knocking, they were making announcements,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said of the deputies. The sheriff’s office had first been dispatched at 10:22 a.m.

The man inside, a government contractor who installed high-tech surveillance equipment, was known to be heavily armed, with numerous surveillance cameras pointing outwards, and numerous cameras inside as well. The property was usually brightly lit at night, to aid better visibility for the surveillance cameras.

Shortly before three o’clock, deputies sent in a motorized robot. The man inside was dead, an apparent suicide. It is not yet clear by what means. He had apparently been dead since before law enforcement’s arrival.

A neighbor and friend who’d spoken to him just two weeks ago recalls the man being “angry with God.” He’d woken up only two months before to find his wife dead of a heart attack overnight. She’d shown no overt symptoms of having had medical issues. He was depressed, but he assured his friend that he had no suicidal thoughts. The friend knew him to have a very large arsenal, including assault rifles.

The man had bought the house on Pheasant Drive in late 2017, but was trying to sell it and move to a house in Ormond Beach, according to his friend. “He was always willing to help out everybody,” his friend said. “You know how you’ll say he’ll give you the shirt off his back? That’s how he was.”

Palm Coast’s Engine 25, Flagler County’s Rescue 92 and a unit from the Bunnell Police Department were among those who’d responded to the scene. As is routine in such instances, the scene was to be turned into a crime scene and turned over to sheriff’s detectives, and the body removed by the medical examiner for an autopsy in St. Augustine.