One Dead, One Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Belle Terre and Ponce DeLeon FlaglerLive | August 25, 2019

A motorcycle crash with a pick-up truck at Ponce deLeon Drive and Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast left one rider dead and one in critical condition late Sunday evening.





The crash capped a horrendous six hours in late afternoon and evening that totaled four serious crashes on Palm Coast roads, including one other motorcyclist who was in critical condition after a crash on Seminole Woods Parkway and U.S. 1. The crash at Belle Terre and Ponce DeLeon was the only one that resulted in a fatality, so far.

That crash took place at about 8:45 p.m. Residents at the southeast corner of an intersection that has been the site of a number of crashes over the years–most of them in the same circumstances as tonight’s–said they heard the “boom” of the collision. Soon they saw Flagler County Fire Rescue transport a woman from the scene.

The victim was supposed to be flown to Halifax hospital by Volusia County’s Air One emergency helicopter. But the patient developed complications on the way to the landing zone. The rescue turned around and rushed to AdventHospital, where there’s also a landing pad.

The motorcyclists appeared to have been heading north on belle Terre, while a dark-colored pick-up truck was driving south. The pick-up truck made a left turn to go onto Ponce DeLeon. The motorcycle appears to have struck the rear-right side of the pick-up, then careened toward the median, where it either struck or came to rest against a metal street sign.

Both Belle Terre Parkway’s northbound lanes were shut down at Rymfire Drive. Southbound Parkway traffic was reduced to one lane at least in the early part of the investigation, which the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was to turn over to the Florida Highway Patrol and a traffic homicide investigator. The investigation is expected to take several hours.