Fire Breaks Out on One Boat Then Spreads To Another at Marineland Marina

| August 11, 2019

Flagler County firefighters battling the blaze on one of the two boats this afternoon in Marineland. (Flagler Professional Firefighters Firefighters)

A fire broke out on a boat docked at the Marineland Marina late this afternoon, and soon spread to a second boat docked nearby, with firefighters battling to contain the blazes.


Flagler County Fire Chief Don Petito said at least two people were on board a 26-foot sailboat, watching television, when the noticed the electrical connection from land getting red-hot. But by then the fire had already broken out on their boat. There were no injuries.

Word of a fire was first reported to 911 around 5:50 p.m. Firefighters from Station 21 reported to the scene, but Petito said the fire then spread to a 30-foot cabin cruiser docked near the sailboat. “They’re both on fire right now,” he said a little after 7 p.m., with still ore units arriving.

The fire chief said a sea breeze was not helping. The marina was full this afternoon.

It is at least the third boat fire in less than two months in the region. On June 20, a 40-ft trawler caught fire as it was nearing Flagler Beach on the Intracoastal, after beginning a journey south on the St. Johns River. The boat was abandoned at the Moody Boat Launch under the Flagler Beach bridge. Two weeks later, four people were rescued off a boat in the Intracoastal near the Matanzas inlet. No one was injured in either fire. A passing boat rescued the passengers.

