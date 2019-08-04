That “Natural” Dr. Seltzer Pill for Erectile Dysfunction? FDLE Warns It’s Illegal and Dangerous

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and the Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations are issuing a consumer alert for capsules sold under the brand name “Dr. Seltzer” for erectile dysfunction.





The blue pills labeled as an all-natural, herbal substance containing shiitake mushroom extract are really Sildenafil, the active ingredient in certain erectile dysfunction drugs.

The HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Task Force) Tri-County Narcotics Task Force began investigating the pills after Customs and Border Protection interdicted a large package coming from China scheduled for delivery to a Ponte Vedra, Florida, address.

The pills are believed to have been sold on eBay and in retail stores in St. John’s County. The pills sell for $10.99 each, and agents seized more than $800,000 worth of the pills.

Some side effects of Sildenafil are serious and can be fatal to certain individuals. The Drug Task Force recommends that individuals who have purchased Dr. Seltzer’s erectile dysfunction tablets dispose of them and contact their physician if they used the product.

The investigation into this case is active. The HIDTA Tri-County Task Force is comprised of agents and detectives from FDLE; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Putnam, Flagler, and St. Johns Sheriffs’ Offices; and Palatka Police Department.

According to WebMD.com, side effects of Sildenafil include “dizziness, headache, flushing, or stomach upset may occur. Vision changes such as increased sensitivity to light, blurred vision, or trouble telling blue and green colors apart may also occur. If any of these effects persist or worsen, tell your doctor or pharmacist promptly.” The site notes: “Remember that your doctor has prescribed this medication because he or she has judged that the benefit to you is greater than the risk of side effects. Many people using this medication do not have serious side effects.”

If you have additional information about this case, please contact FDLE’s St. Augustine Field Office at (904) 209-3180. Additional information about Sildenafil can be found here.

.