3 Crashes in Space of 33 Minutes on Flagler Roads: 4 Vehicles, 4 Injuries, All Minor

There was no lunch-hour for Flagler’s emergency responders today. In the span of 33 minutes between 12:01 and 12:34 p.m. today, rescuers from Flagler County and Palm Coast and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to three separate crashes, each thought at first to be severe, each proving to be more spectacular than grave, though four people ended up transported to the local hospital with minor injuries.





The first crash took place on Seminole Woods Boulevard at 12:01 p.m. when an older man driving a red Volkswagen Jetta south on the boulevard lost control just past the intersection with the south branch of Ulaturn Trail. Indications at the scene show the car’s tracks veering off the road to the right shoulder in a wide arc, then an over-correction that sent the car sharply back on the highway, smashing across the median, shearing off a tree, overturning across the northbound lanes and coming to a rest upright on the shoulder of the northbound lane.

The vehicle was totaled. A dozen responders’ units reported to the scene, but the driver was soon on a bench and alert before being transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast, just up the road. Seminole Woods Boulevard northbound was briefly shut down then reduced to one lane until Roger’s Towing got to the scene to tow the vehicle. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

While responders were at that scene they got the call of the I-95 crash at 12:30 p.m. and most of them cleared out to go there. Early reports to authorities were that a semi truck clipped a small white sedan or a small SUV, which overturned, smashed into one of the newer light poles on the highway (and took it down) before coming to a rest against what was left of it. The semi pulled off the road. Two occupants were taken to AdventHealth with minor injuries. The crash took place at mile marker 284, near the State Road 100 interchange. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating that crash.

Four minutes later, another crash, that one involving a motorcycle, or a scooter, on east State Road 100, between the two branches of Blackpoint Road. A 21-year-old woman suffered a skinned forehead and scrapes to the arm and shoulder, but was conscious and talking, and was transported to AdventHealth, authorities said. State Road 100 was very briefly closed in that area. The Palm Coast Fire Police assisted in traffic control at various crashes.