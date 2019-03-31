Flagler Sportfishing Club to Host 23rd Annual Spring Classic Fishing Tournament Fundraiser

Flagler Sportfishing Club will host its 23rdAnnual Spring Classic Tournament on April 26 and 27. Over 120 anglers will be vying for over $8,000 in cash prizes and merchandise to catch Redfish, Trout and Flounder. Proceeds from the Annual Tournament benefit the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 86.





The event kicks off on Friday, April 26, with a silent auction and registration opening at 5:30 p.m. at Beach Front Grille, at 2444 S. Ocean Shore Blvd., in Flagler Beach. There is a mandatory captain’s meeting that night at 7 p.m.

“Each year, FSC raises over $25,000 for local non-profit organizations in our area,” said Club President Captain Chuck Gleichman. “We credit our members, sponsors and fundraiser participants, we couldn’t give back so much without them.”

The weigh-in will be held at Hidden Treasure, 820 Moody Lane in Flagler Beach on April 27, 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

FSC will also be assisting the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) STAR’s program held May 25 through September 2, 2019. FSC tournament anglers will be donating live Redfish to be tanked and tagged by the CCA at the weigh-in. The fish will be released throughout the coastal counties for the STAR Tournament. The donating anglers will be registered for a drawing to win a Bulls Bay rod and reel worth $500. Anglers that catch a STAR Tagged Fish between May 25th and September 2nd have a chance to win $500,000 in prizes.

For more information on the tournament, contact: Dana Syens & Rita Waddell, Tournament Chairs at danas@commercialcoverages.net or rrdell60@gmail.com.

Flagler Sportfishing Club is one of the largest fishing clubs in North Florida with over 500 member families actively participating in club events. The club represents members from six counties in and around Flagler County. The club supports inshore, near shore, offshore, kayak, pier/bridge and surf fishing, with the help of many local sponsors, through both education and tournaments for all family members. DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.