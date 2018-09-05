Should Supervisors of Election Provide Spanish-Language Ballots? Judge Hears Arguments.
FlaglerLive | September 5, 2018
A federal judge today hears arguments in a lawsuit seeking to require 32 Florida counties, including Flagler, to provide Spanish-language ballots and other materials to Puerto Ricans who are eligible to vote in the state.
The arguments, which focus heavily on the federal Voting Rights Act, will come almost exactly two months before the Nov. 6 general election. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker will consider a request from plaintiffs for a preliminary injunction that would require Spanish-language ballots and assistance for what are believed to be more than 30,000 Puerto Ricans.
According to a document filed as part of the case, Flagler numbers nearly 2,000 residents 18 and over who speak Spanish at home, and 655 who speak English “less well.”
“The counties at issue in this case are home to a class of thousands of Spanish-speaking Puerto Ricans — including those who recently arrived after Hurricane Maria — who are eligible to vote but are unable to vote effectively in English,” the plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction said. “But despite repeated requests to many of the counties to provide Spanish-language election materials and assistance to protect the rights of these Floridians, the counties continue to conduct English-only elections that effectively deprive those citizens of their right to vote.”
But attorneys for Secretary of State Ken Detzner and Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton, who is named as a defendant representing other county elections supervisors, want Walker to deny the proposed preliminary injunction. They dispute the plaintiffs’ interpretation of part of the Voting Rights Act and contend that it would be difficult to comply with the requested changes before the November elections.
“It is now too late,” a response filed by Detzner’s attorney said. “With the first ballots for the General Election expected to be mailed on or before September 22, 2018, the 32 counties at issue do not have time or ability to provide the relief the plaintiffs seek. The equities and public interest weigh against the preliminary injunction.”
The potential class-action lawsuit was filed in August by a coalition of groups, with Alachua County resident Marta Valentina Rivera Madera as the named plaintiff. In addition to Alachua, it targets Bay, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Indian River, Jackson, Lake, Leon, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Pasco, Putnam, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Taylor and Wakulla counties.
The plaintiffs’ attorneys have focused on part of the Voting Rights Act that is aimed at people who were educated in schools where the predominant language was not English and seeks to ensure they are not denied the right to vote. The motion said Congress enacted that part of the law “to protect the rights of Spanish-speaking Puerto Ricans to vote stateside.”
As a result, the motion for preliminary injunction contends that the 32 counties are required to provide Spanish-language ballots, election materials and bilingual poll workers. The motion estimates at least 30,000 people would be affected in the 32 counties — and that number doesn’t include people who moved to Florida after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, last year.
The motion said the 32 targeted counties have not provided Spanish-language ballots in recent elections and “provide little to no Spanish-language election materials or assistance.”
“It is well-established that Spanish-language ballots and sample ballots, voting guides and instructions, and bilingual poll workers are necessary to ensure a Spanish-speaking citizen can vote effectively,” the motion for preliminary injunction said. “The counties’ failure to provide those materials in Spanish effectively conditions the right to vote of plaintiff Rivera and the proposed class of thousands of similarly-situated Puerto Ricans on an ability to read and understand English — and, because they cannot fully read and understand English, effectively deprives them of their right to vote.”
But Barton’s attorneys contended in a response filed last week that the Voting Rights Act does not require “specific” Spanish-language materials and assistance. The attorneys also cited a series of steps Barton has taken to help accommodate Spanish-speaking voters, such as providing a number of materials in Spanish, providing bilingual support in her office and planning to have a voters’ guide translated into Spanish.
“The question is, to what extent must Supervisor Barton go in providing supporting materials in Spanish that will allow the plaintiff (Rivera) to meaningfully engage in the electoral process and cast her vote?” the response said. “Supervisor Barton believes that the action she is taking in Alachua County meets the requirements of the VRA (Voting Rights Act), despite Supervisor Barton not currently providing the actual voting ballot in Spanish.”
–Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida
No way. They have to make an effort to learn english. If they can’t speak it how can the vote not knowing who”s who.
Wow…. biting the hand that feeds you. Puerto Ricans are known for their loyalty to the United States, especially in our military where many proudly have served and serve today but that does not justify demanding that our country be obligated to print ballots in any language other than English.
It is beyond outrageous with the generous amount of time afforded by mail in ballots and early voting available that those people who cannot read English and wish to participate in the greatest privilege our county has to offer cannot consult with , or read online, a translation into Spanish or any other language.
Until little over 100 years ago women, English speaking women, born on US soil were not even allowed to vote! Give me a break. The entire government of our country functions in English. If one cannot English how do they participate, how to they understand, how to they contribute to the American way of life if they cannot communicate in English?
Having lived in two Spanish speaking countries I carried a dictionary with me; I took Spanish classes; I studied at home with the Berlitz system and learned to communicate in the language of the country I was living in . Imagine if all the Italian , Irish, European Jews, Arabs, Asian ( legal) immigrants demanded ballots in their native tongue …..just imagine..
Keeping my fingers crossed that the courts agree that our ballots can remain in the same language all government is conducted in – ENGLISH.
The USA are American English speaking States. Learn it. The answer is a resounding NO. Next….
Hell no! To vote you must be a US citizen. To become a citizen you have to have a basic knowledge of English. Enough to read and understand a ballot.
Well duh, half our country speaks Spanish so why wouldn’t we make the ballot readable for that half? Seems like a decent and reasonable thing to do.
This is the chickens coming home to roost from colonialism.
As a Puerto Rican born here in the U.S, I say it shouldn’t only be focused on the Puerto Ricans, there are many other Spanish speaking residents in Florida, that in my opinion need it more, after all Puerto Rico as a common wealth for so many years do have excellent English courses implemented in their school system for many years. ( last 50-60 years)The other problem with this law suite is that, then all other non English speaking communities will feel left out. I say leave the ballots as they are in English.
My humble opinion
Absoulutely. Most of us went to School here in Florida, where both English and Spainish were the appropiate language. Most of us Native Floridians are bilingual, anyway.
ABSOLUTELY NOT! How about Russian, then?
Why not also Russian , Vietnamese, Chinese, Polish German, Hell why bother with English at all?
If a person from another country wants to live in the USA then they should be made to learn English and adapt to our country’s ways, and they should adapt to our ways, not the other way around. We accommodate many different people from many different countries as it is, never mind doing even more. The ability to be able to communicate is of the utmost importance. Our language is English and immigrants should learn it. They don’t have to know the language perfectly, but enough that everyone can understand each person is saying and also be able to read the same things as everyone else. If I chose to live in a foreign country, I would expect to learn the language, not expect that country to change its ways to suit me. Seem like to many foreigners come here and start making demands.
tulip, Puerto Rico is no more “another country” than Texas or Vermont. Puerto Ricans are American citizens. To suggest that they should adopt to “our” language is no less absurd than to suggest that all Americans should adapt to theirs, though the American solution is that we can all accommodate each other and add bi-lingualism where rational–at little cost and much more gained by way of participation. Isn’t that what democracy is about?
Really sad to see the bigotry on display here. Apparently a lot of commenters are unaware that there is a place where a person can be born a U.S. citizen – Puerto Rico – where English is not the first language.
Perhaps we should take some lessons from Canada and how they respect the rights of their French speaking minority.