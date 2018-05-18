No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
Rymfire Elementary Student Sets Fire to Paper Dispenser, Triggering Sprinklers Evacuation

| May 18, 2018

Students had to be shifted around at Rymfire today but most activities and classes were not disrupted. (c FlaglerLive)

The Flagler County school district issued the following statement about a fire at Rymfire Elementary today:


At approximately 12:30 today, the fire alarm at Rymfire Elementary School was activated and all students were evacuated. It was determined a student had set fire to a paper towel dispenser located in Building 2. The sprinkler system kept flames to the single bathroom.

With the threat of severe weather in the area, the buildings on the other side of campus were determined safe and all students were then moved into those rooms as well as the gymnasiums. There were no injuries during this incident.

Crews with the Palm Coast Fire Department as well as Flagler Schools Custodial are in the process of clearing the area of water and getting classrooms cleaned and students are returning to their classes. Students in the kindergarten and first-grade classrooms are being moved to alternate rooms at this time so that instruction can continue.

We do not anticipate this having a major impact on dismissal at 3:20. All after-school activities are still taking place.

Our cleanup crews will work throughout the weekend to ensure the affected classrooms will be ready for students Monday.

3 Responses for “Rymfire Elementary Student Sets Fire to Paper Dispenser, Triggering Sprinklers Evacuation”

  1. Veteran says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Another benefit of living in he R section.

    Reply
  2. Flagler Female says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Oh no! Better ban matches!!!

    Reply
  3. r&r says:
    May 18, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    If they know who the student is that started the fire the parents should pay for the time and material to clean up the mess.

    Reply

