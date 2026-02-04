11-Year-Old Girl Arrested at ITMS Over Threats on Bathroom Wall

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 11-year-old girl after an investigation revealed she had written a shooting threat on a bathroom wall.

On Tuesday, the School Resource Deputy at Indian Trails Middle School was alerted to a threat— “school shooting Feb 4th:)”—written on a bathroom wall.

School administrators and the School Resource Deputy immediately took action to identify, locate and arrest the student responsible for the threat.

The student stated that a person, whom she communicated with only online, dared her to write the message on the wall. The juvenile also stated that she was bored and did not think this was going to be a big deal or a serious matter.

“This behavior is never tolerated on any of our Flagler Schools campuses. Threatening the well-being of our students carries immediate consequences and are handled in partnership with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. We encourage everyone to always take these matters seriously. Student safety remains our top priority,” said Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore.

“School safety is our top priority, and we take every threat seriously,” said Flager County Sheriff Rick Staly. “This is a great example of why we have School Resource Deputies on every Flagler Schools campus. It allows us to take immediate action to quickly respond to any threat or incident.”

FCSO reminds parents to be vigilant of what their children are doing online. Children should not be communicating with anyone they do not know online. Students and parents, if you “See Something, Say Something.” You are encouraged to contact 911 for any immediate threats. Any non-emergency tips may be reported through the Fortify App or online at www.flaglersheriff.com.

The juvenile was arrested for written threat to commit a mass shooting or terrorism act and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she was transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.