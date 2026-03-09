Stricter E-Bike Rules Set for DeSantis Signature

An effort to start tightening rules on the use of electric bicycles is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House voted unanimously Monday to back the measure (SB 382) that in part would require ebike operators to slow to 10 mph when within 50 feet of a pedestrian on sidewalks and other shared pathways.

Those operators would also have to audibly warn a pedestrian before passing. Violators could be ticketed similar to a non-moving violation.

The measure, approved unanimously by the Senate on Feb. 25, also creates a safety taskforce within the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to make additional “traffic safety” recommendations for electric bicycle operations.

Palm Coast adopted its own, stricter ebike ordinance, restricting ebike riding on public paths to those 11 or older and limiting speeds to 20 and 28 mph, depending on the bike. The local measure does not require riders to slow down to 10 mph when approaching pedestrians. The Flagler Beach City Commission is taking up a similar measure at its meeting Thursday.

Ebikes are defined as vehicles that have pedals, a seat and an electric motor of less than 750 watts. Currently, ebikes are viewed by the state the same as any human power bicycle, where the operator doesn’t have to hold a driver’s license or vehicle registration.

Florida doesn’t pre-empt local governments from adopting ordinances governing the operation of electric bicycles on streets, highways, and sidewalks within its jurisdiction. However, local governments are preempted from restricting or prohibiting E-bike use on a bicycle path, multiuse path or trail network.

The proposal requires the Florida Highway Patrol, sheriff’s offices and municipal police departments to compile data on traffic crashes involving electric bicycles, including if the operators had a driver’s license, the age of the operator and the class of the vehicle.

–News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive