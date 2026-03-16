Flagler Beach Welcomes Commissioner R.J. Santore As Rick Belhumeur Transitions Back to Public Commenter

The Flagler Beach City Commission last Thursday welcomed R.J. Santore to its ranks after an election victory that unseated Rick Belhumeur, who’d served nine years. Scott Spradley was sworn in to his second term, and Eric Cooley was swiftly and unanimously named chair, with Spradley as vice chair and no nominations for anyone else for either post.

“Of course, I congratulate R.J. and also Rick,” Spradley said at the end of a meeting well into its fourth hour. “Rick’s been a good friend as well as serving the community. And after Rick left, I wondered how soon it would be before we’d see him at public comment. I didn’t expect it to be tonight for the very first issue, but that’s Rick.”

Belhumeur, without ceremony or sentimentality and with his usual frown on spending, had criticized where swale maintenance would be conducted if the city were to land a certain grant. “I’m puzzled why we keep going after the same areas that were done last. I think we have spots that are in worse condition,” he said.

Moments earlier the city had offered him as a parting gift a personalized “Rick’s List” notebook, a takeoff on the running and at times epic list he was known for keeping and going through with the city manager, week after week. Spradley, a photographer, also gifted him a smaller version of Spradley’s large picture of the pier that hangs in the commission chamber. He then stepped down, and the swearing in followed.

The commissioners waited until the end of the meeting to less formally welcome Santore. Spradley was grateful for the turnout, which was 29.1 percent.

Santore kept it short, after a meeting in which he’d been copiously involved, contributing comments, raising questions and issuing recommendations on several items. “I think I’ve said enough today,” he said. “Honored to be here.”

“The only thing I got is welcome, Commissioner Santore,” Commissioner Eric Cooley said, “and want to thank Commissioner Belhumeur for his way more than nine years of service to the city, which I’m sure won’t stop. He was very active before he became a commissioner, he was very active when he deemed himself decommissioned.” He credited Belhumeur for his watchdog role. Belhumeur intends to apply for an appointment to the city’s planning board.