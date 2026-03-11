Rob Deininger, Head of AdventHealth’s East Florida Division, Addresses Flagler Tiger Bay March 24

Rob Deininger, president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth’s East Florida Division will headline the March 24 Flagler Tiger Bay Club luncheon at Hammock Dunes Club, focusing on the future of healthcare and the trends shaping the next decade.

Deininger, who oversees AdventHealth facilities across Volusia, Lake and Flagler counties, will present “Trends in Healthcare: How Innovation, Access, and Economics are Shaping the Next Decade.”

In his current role, Deininger oversees strategic direction, development, and execution of key initiatives that support the division’s total network of care, while building influential relationships with community partners and consumers. He also serves as the primary executive for the East Florida Division’s partnership with HealthFirst in Brevard County.

Previously, Deininger served as market CEO for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division quaternary hub, president/CEO of AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, and system incident commander during the organization’s pandemic response.

Before entering healthcare leadership, Deininger spent 13 years as a commercial airline pilot, logging more than 8,000 flight hours and mentoring new pilots. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology and an MBA from Andrews University, and is active in several professional healthcare organizations.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. The cost is $45 for members and $50 for guests.