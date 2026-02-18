To Prevent Inmate Deaths, Flagler Sheriff Implements Biometric Monitoring in Real Time at Jail

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has implemented advanced biometric monitoring technology in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, marking a significant step forward in inmate safety.

This new technology addresses a critical issue facing detention facilities nationwide, where in-custody deaths linked to drug addiction withdrawal, serious medical issues and suicide remain persistent concerns. While surveillance cameras, wellness checks and routine rounds provide basic safety measures, the new OverWatch system offers proactive, real-time health monitoring that can alert staff to medical emergencies as they begin to occur.

Inmates booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility who meet certain criteria—such as those who have been recently cleared by the hospital for intake into the jail, exhibit signs of drug addiction withdrawal, present an elevated suicide risk, or have a complicated medical history—will be fitted with OverWatch biosensors.

The OverWatch biosensors are tamper-resistant, are worn on the wrist or ankle and continuously monitor inmate vital signs, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature and motion. Data is collected on a secure platform and transmitted wirelessly to jail nursing staff, flagging dangerous deviations from an inmate’s health baseline.

Early last month, Vadim Valenteychik, a 54-year-old Palm Coast resident, died at the jail after his booking there on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge. His breath tests gave readings of 0.325 and 0.340, in the alcohol-poisoning range.

“Often people arrested do not have healthy lifestyles and haven’t seen a doctor in years,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Inmates may be going through addiction withdrawal or because of their addiction have caused significant and undiagnosed damage to their major organs. Inmates can feel hopeless in life or when they are facing significant prison time, which increases the likelihood of suicide in jails. This new technology provides our detention staff and our on-site medical team with the ability to proactively monitor an inmate’s health at no cost to the taxpayer.”

The system’s real-time alerts enable a faster medical response between scheduled rounds and medical checkups. A sudden spike in heart rate could indicate an inmate is withdrawing from addiction or overdosing after hiding drugs in their body, while a sudden drop might signal a cardiac event. In emergency situations, the technology includes real-time location tracking to help staff quickly reach inmates in distress.

The FCSO launched the program at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility using inmate welfare funds at no cost to the taxpayer to enhance inmate medical safety while they are incarcerated. The OverWatch biosensors will be used to complement and enhance existing inmate monitoring and will not replace required existing patrol rounds or direct staff supervision.

To learn more about OverWatch visit this site of watch the video below: