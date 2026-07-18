The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 18, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather:
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
|The Latest Jail Bookings
|j-260713
|Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.
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The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
July 2026
Saturday, Jul 18
9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
In Front of Flagler Beach City Hall
Saturday, Jul 18
9:00 am - 10:00 am
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Law Office of Scott Spradley
Saturday, Jul 18
9:30 am - 10:30 am
Democratic Women’s Club
Palm Coast Community Center
Saturday, Jul 18
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Flagler School District Bus Depot
Saturday, Jul 18
10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Chess Meet-Up At the Flagler Beach Public Library
Flagler Beach Library
Saturday, Jul 18
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida
Cinematique of Daytona Beach
Sunday, Jul 19
9:30 am - 10:25 am
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Jul 19
12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Flagler School District Bus Depot
Sunday, Jul 19
12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
European Village
Sunday, Jul 19
3:00 pm
Al-Anon Family Groups
Bridges United Methodist Fellowship
Sunday, Jul 19
3:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Story Time on the Farm at the Ag Museum
Florida Agricultural Museum
No event found!
For the full calendar, go here.
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