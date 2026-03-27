79 Junior Golfers Compete as Palm Coast Hosts State Tournament at Palm Harbor Club

Palm Coast’s Palm Harbor Golf Club hosted 79 golfers aged 13 to 15 for the Florida State Golf Association Junior Tournament on March 21 and 22.

Parker Osborne took the boys’ division title. Hazel Peters won the girls’ division by one stroke. The event brought dozens of families to the area, increasing business for local hotels and restaurants.

“This tournament is a great example of how our amenities support both quality of life and economic vitality,” said Dennis Redican, Palm Coast Outdoor Recreation Manager. “Palm Harbor Golf Club is an asset our community can be proud of, and we’re honored to host events that bring visitors here and showcase everything Palm Coast has to offer.”

The city-owned course serves as a regional draw for competitive events. Officials credit these tournaments with boosting the city’s profile across Florida. The weekend competition highlighted young talent and promoted sportsmanship within the community

The tournament concluded with a focus on discipline and community engagement. Palm Coast staff and volunteers assisted in the coordination of the state-level event. Future tournaments are expected to continue driving regional interest in the community’s recreational offerings. The collaboration between the city and the Florida State Golf Association helps to reinforce Palm Coast’s reputation as a sports destination.