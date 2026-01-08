Peter Johnson Named President of Palm Coast Historical Society

The Palm Coast Historical Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting local history, announced the appointment of its new leadership team and a nomination for the position of Palm Coast City Historian.

Peter Johnson, a former candidate for Palm Coast mayor and one of the leaders of the recent Bunnell History Day celebration, has been appointed President of the Palm Coast Historical Society. Serving with him are Reasa Pabst as Vice President (she is also the immediate past president), Richard Cooper as Treasurer, and Mia Parada as Secretary. Tricia Aanderud and Alex Maller serve as Board Directors.

The Board of the Palm Coast Historical Society unanimously approved Preston Zepp as its nominee for appointment as Palm Coast City Historian. The nomination will be forwarded to the Palm Coast City Council for consideration as it requires council approval.

“Our area is rich in history, and it’s essential that we continue to protect and share it,” Johnson said. “Our goals include building on the progress made to preserve Fire Station 22, expanding event programming and outreach, strengthening our speaker series, and further integrating local history into our schools. The new leadership team looks forward to continuing the society’s mission by promoting community engagement, supporting the City of Palm Coast in recognizing its historical legacy, and ensuring future generations understand and appreciate our past as we move into the future.”

For more information about the Palm Coast Historical Society, its programs, membership, museum, or volunteer opportunities, visit https://www. palmcoasthistory.org.