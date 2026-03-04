17-Year-Old Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison, 10 on Probation, for Armed Burglaries in West Flagler With 3 Accomplices

Alan Gabriel Jaramillo-Hernandez, 17, one of four young men arrested in connection with numerous thefts and armed burglaries in West Flagler last August, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by 10 years of probation this morning following a plea.

Jaramillo-Hernandez was 16 at the time of the incidents, which took place the night of August 29, when he, his brother and two other men targeted 15 properties along County Roads 305, 302, 140, 2006 and 15, Quarterhorse Lane, and Garden Lane, breaking into cars and garages and stealing five guns, money and purses. All four were apprehended and face similar charges.

Jaramillo-Hernandez faced up to life in prison had he been found guilty at a trial. Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols adjudicated him guilty on 12 felonies, five of them punishable by life.

He must pay over $2,000 in restitution to several victims, though the cost is to be divided among the four defendants. He is to have no contact with the three other defendants, including his brother, for the 10 years of his probation. He will have to abide by a nighttime curfew during his probation. He has 170 days’ credit for time served at the Volusia County jail, which has a facility for youthful offenders.

Even based on the minimum sentencing guidelines, which called for almost 13 years in prison, the sentence was a significant “downward departure” for Jaramillo-Hernandez. Nichols applied the various sentencing terms concurrently.

His attorney, Tammy Jacques, had requested a juvenile sentence from the Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark, who rejected the request. But the sentence is close to that for a youthful offender but for the probation which, if violated, would risk returning Jaramillo-Hernandez to prison for the remainder of the probation term.

The other defendants are Lucas Rebolledo, 19 at the time of the incidents, Dwayne Ryan, 18, and Angel Jaramillo-Hernandez, 18, all of Live Oak. Rebolledo has not been arraigned in Flagler County. He was being held on charges in Georgia. The State Attorney’s Office filed identical charges against Ryan, but the case has not had so much as a pre-trial yet.

Angel Jaramillo-Hernandez, who also faces the same 12 charges, has had a few pre-trials before Nichols, and is scheduled for another one on March 18. The state attempted to have Angel Jaramillo-Hernandez’s bond revoked last fall but the judge denied the motion. The request was based on unrelated criminal charges that, had they been committed after the charges stemming from the West Flagler incidents, would have justified the revocation. But the charges the state cited pre-dated the Flagler incidents, making the revocation improper. He had posted bail on $60,000 bond.