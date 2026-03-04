17-Year-Old Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison, 10 on Probation, for Armed Burglaries in West Flagler With 3 Accomplices

Alan Gabriel Jaramillo-Hernandez, 17, one of four young men arrested in connection with numerous thefts and armed burglaries in West Flagler last August, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by 10 years of probation this morning following a plea.
Jaramillo-Hernandez was 16 at the time of the incidents, which took place the night of August 29, when he, his brother and two other men targeted 15 properties along County Roads 305, 302, 140, 2006 and 15, Quarterhorse Lane, and Garden Lane, breaking into cars and garages and stealing five guns, money and purses. All four were apprehended and face similar charges.
Jaramillo-Hernandez faced up to life in prison had he been found guilty at a trial. Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols adjudicated him guilty on 12 felonies, five of them punishable by life.
He must pay over $2,000 in restitution to several victims, though the cost is to be divided among the four defendants. He is to have no contact with the three other defendants, including his brother, for the 10 years of his probation. He will have to abide by a nighttime curfew during his probation. He has 170 days’ credit for time served at the Volusia County jail, which has a facility for youthful offenders.
Even based on the minimum sentencing guidelines, which called for almost 13 years in prison, the sentence was a significant “downward departure” for Jaramillo-Hernandez. Nichols applied the various sentencing terms concurrently.
His attorney, Tammy Jacques, had requested a juvenile sentence from the Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark, who rejected the request. But the sentence is close to that for a youthful offender but for the probation which, if violated, would risk returning Jaramillo-Hernandez to prison for the remainder of the probation term.
The other defendants are Lucas Rebolledo, 19 at the time of the incidents, Dwayne Ryan, 18, and Angel Jaramillo-Hernandez, 18, all of Live Oak. Rebolledo has not been arraigned in Flagler County. He was being held on charges in Georgia. The State Attorney’s Office filed identical charges against Ryan, but the case has not had so much as a pre-trial yet.
Angel Jaramillo-Hernandez, who also faces the same 12 charges, has had a few pre-trials before Nichols, and is scheduled for another one on March 18. The state attempted to have Angel Jaramillo-Hernandez’s bond revoked last fall but the judge denied the motion. The request was based on unrelated criminal charges that, had they been committed after the charges stemming from the West Flagler incidents, would have justified the revocation. But the charges the state cited pre-dated the Flagler incidents, making the revocation improper. He had posted bail on $60,000 bond.
Comments
JC says
Should had went to jail for life. A theft will always be a theft regardless of age. Plea deal should been 25 years at least.
Lois says
You call for 25 years, but the same judge just gave 10 years to a drunk driver who killed two people. Help me make sense of this deal.
TR says
I agree about the going to prison for life. There shouldn’t have been a plea deal either.
JimboXYZ says
Considering there were firearms stolen from some of the vehicles. I tend to agree that where those end up potentially in any given felon’s possession(s). This kid & accomplices are career criminals that nobody wants around. If I’m a betting man, he’s not making year’s I figure they went soft on him, because he’s the youngest of the 4, 18 & 19 year olds, his brother the bad influence for the 18 yo at the time ? They figured he was the brilliant mind as the brains behind the concept/idea of the whole operation. Did he have no priors, at least that he admitted to/was caught ?
john says
“Even based on the minimum sentencing guidelines, which called for almost 13 years in prison”
This astounds me, considering the article above is for a hit and run driver who killed 2 after driving while drunk, and the maximum sentencing possible according to that article was only 10 years.
This country is a joke, unfortunately the joke is on all of us
Atwp says
These young men using time unwisely will serve time for the misuse of time. Good for them. Perhaps they will learn something.
Feddy says
Charge the parents or guardian as accessories to these crimes.