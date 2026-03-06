Israel Is Accelerating Its Creeping Annexation of the West Bank

By Amin Saikal
While the world is focused on the fate of a ruined Gaza, Israel has accelerated its creeping annexation of the West Bank.
Israeli legislative moves, security operations, settlement expansion and support of settlers’ violence are forcing the Palestinians out of their lands at an unprecedented rate.
US President Donald Trump has publicly opposed Israel’s annexation of the occupied territory, but he may not be able to stop it – unless he acts now and acts decisively.
Creeping annexation
Last July, the Israeli parliament (Knesset) passed a resolution in support of the annexation of the West Bank. It was non-binding, but clearly signalled where the legislative body stood on the issue.
Then, when US Vice President JD Vance was visiting Israel in October, the Knesset approved two bills calling for the formal annexation of the territory. Vance called the move a “very stupid political stunt” intended to embarrass him.
The bills were aligned with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s avowed opposition to the creation of an independent Palestinian state on his watch.
Then, earlier this month, the Israeli security cabinet approved a series of measures that furthered the de facto annexation of the West Bank.
The measures, pushed by the far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and Defence Minister Israel Katz, are designed to remove any “legal obstacles” to the expansion of Israeli power across the territory, in violation of international law.
The measures provide more immunity for Israelis – the settlers, in particular – to purchase and own land in the West Bank.
They also give the Israeli state control over some historical and religious sites and limit further the Palestinian Authority’s administrative functions in the zones that are supposed to be under its jurisdiction under the 1993 Oslo Accords.
Netanyahu’s broader ambitions
The moves came at a crucial time in US-Israel relations. In January, the Trump administration announced the start of phase two of the US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. Immediately after the measures were approved, Netanyahu made his sixth visit to the United States in a year to ensure Trump remains aligned with his course of action.
Netanyahu wants the fate of the Gaza Strip to be shaped according to his vision of Israel’s interests. He has been very vocal about his ambition for a “Greater Israel” stretching from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.
Netanyahu also remains adamant Israel stays the most powerful actor in the region. Israel has already degraded the capabilities of Hamas and Hezbollah, the two main regional proxies of its chief adversary, the Islamic Republic of Iran. It has also widened its military footprint in both Lebanon and Syria.
Now, Netanyahu is determined to see a favourable regime change in Tehran. While Trump wants a deal with Iran over its nuclear program, Netanyahu is significantly less supportive of such an outcome.
He has repeatedly stressed the need for a US-led military campaign to not only dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, but also degrade its missile capability and force it to severe ties with its proxies.
He regards this as the only way to remove the “existential threat” posed by the Iranian regime.
What will Trump do?
The new Israeli measures in the West Bank will no doubt embolden settlers to engage in more violent acts against the Palestinians. The stories coming out of the territory show how Israel is rapidly slicing away the Palestinians’ territorial, social and cultural existence.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says more than 37,000 Palestinians were displaced in the West Bank in 2025, with record-high levels of violence.
The United Nations and the European Union have strongly condemned the new Israeli measures and settler violence.
However, Netanyahu and his extremist ministers have, as usual, brushed aside international criticisms and ignored the illegality of Israeli occupation under international law.
They have instead accelerated efforts to make the internationally backed two-state solution an impossibility. The recent measures help establish deeper “facts on the ground” that render the annexation of the West Bank a fait accompli. This would give Trump no other option but to go along with it.
Yet, Trump has the power and leverage to restrain Netanyahu. And he can stand firm behind his own stated opposition to West Bank annexation.
As an unpredictable, transactional leader, the president may even go so far as to attack Iran on behalf of Netanyahu in return for Netanyahu holding back from formal annexation of the West Bank.
Trump now faces the biggest tests of his presidency. The first is how he will manage Netanyahu, whom he has praised as a “war hero”. The second is how he will settle the conflict with Iran – whether it will be a deal or yet another devastating war.
Amin Saikal is Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern Studies at Australian National University, The University of Western Australia, Victoria University.
Comments
Pogo says
Amin Saikal
https://www.bing.com/search?q=Amin+Saikal
Congratulations on persevering in your endless life of exile.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amin_Saikal
Any thoughts on the annexation of the continent where you reside — and endure?
.PaulT says
Sadly the Palestinians in the West Bank cannot rely on the Unites States to curb Israel’s plan to steal the entirety of their land as long as Netanyahu and Trump are in power supported by a US Congress filled with yes-men.
Trump’s about-face support for the notion of an independent Paleatine was a ploy to galn Arab nations’ support for his ‘Gaza Peace Plan’., Needed to augment his portfolio of ‘peace deals’ to achieve his obsessive goal of a Nobel Peace Prize. Now he’s dragged those states into a war and though they’re making the right noises at this moment future relations with the US are likely to be seriously frayed.
Trump’s Board of Peace is a farce. His eagerness to follow Netanyahu and leap prematurely into war with Iran proves he rules by impulse. Any plan for a free Palestine has most likely evaporated from his brain as Trump dives head first into his latest adventure(ism).
WouldntYouLikeToKnow says
It would be a real shame if someone went and burned all of those disgusting flags with hate symbols all over them – oops, thats just the Israeli flag! Gross.
A Republic if you can keep it says
This year we will be facing an important choice as to who will represent us in Congress in District 6. Recently Sheriff Chitwood , from Volusia County removed his support for Representative Randy Fine who is a rabid suppporter of Bibby Netanyahu and his policy in the Middle East as well as his attempt to avoid corruption prosecution.
Representative Fine would probably get my vote if I lived in Washington DC or Israel since his primary concerns seem to be either annexing Greenland (HR7012), repealing the ACA, bringing a passport or birth certificate in order to vote , repealing Corporate transparency ( HR 425 wonder why?) . Prohibiting the use of materials that use the term “West Bank “ in the case of Israel and enhance bilateral defense pact with Israel HR1229 ( are we not doing enough?) .
Not one, but two bills ( HR5512, HR5712) to prohibit Sharia law in the USA and the recent gem , protecting puppies from Sharia Law (HR7611) . We are paying him a salary and good benefits, so that he can spend his time like this?
In the next few weeks and months you will see a lot of signs and adds promoting all he has done for us, we should try to analyze all this before voting for Fine again just because he has an “R “ next to his name.
Sherry says
Surprise! Surprise! Most “intelligent/educated” people would tell you that this has been Netanyahu’s (not necessarily Israel’s) plan all along.
Anita says
Unfortunately, p0session being 9/10 of the law, I am forced to consider Palestine pretty much of a lost cause at this point. Israelis have no current motivation to return “conquered” territory which they claimed belonged to them in the first place ( granted, of course, by Yahweh).
What troubles me greatly at the moment is Israel’s new claim that their security now depends on cleansing southern Lebanon of any who might be an existential threat. C’mon people, that rationale is getting pretty old. Destroying people’s country guarantees retaliation so you can hardly expect applause when they fight back. Besides, who will protect the new settlements you will invariably create in an annexed southern Lebanon from the rage of the northern Lebanese at the theft of their land?
JW says
A classical economic COLLUSION between two businesses, i.e Trump Inc and Natanyahu inc.. Only two people are destroying our world for just self interest!
Laurel says
Throw Putin in there.