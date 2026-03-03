Florida Gas Prices Set To Spike Following Attacks On Iran

Gas prices in Florida on Monday were little changed from the start of the weekend.
But the statewide $2.88 average reported Monday by the auto club AAA is projected to spike in the coming days, as the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iranian targets over the weekend.
The size and duration of any uptick will depend in part on how long the military operations last, which could affect not just Iran’s production but the flow of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and the insurance cost to ship operators, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Even with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries potentially providing a “supply cushion,” De Haan cautioned that the attacks could cause crude prices to rise 5- to 10-percent, which will eventually settle into increases at the pump.
“For most states, increases will likely be measured in pennies per day, not dramatic overnight spikes,” De Haan wrote.
AAA put the national average at $3 on Monday, six cents higher than a week earlier.
The national average hasn’t been at $3 since December 2, the last time Florida’s average was also at that mark.
De Haan projected the national average to be around $3.10 to $3.15 per gallon within two weeks, and $3.20-$3.25 within three weeks.
De Haan added that states such as Florida that are prone to price cycling — where competing gas stations swing between artificially low prices against competitors and brief spikes to recoup lost revenue — “could see larger jumps this week” if the per barrel price jumps by $5 to $10.
–News Service of Florida
Comments
JimboXYZ says
Well, under Bidenomics, we were paying as high as what projections are. And the highest of Bident (the Delaware Rodent) gasoline prices were still around $ 4/gallon here in Flagler County. I’m not happy about it, pretty much wipes out and lower fuel prices since the Bident was removed from power in the USA.
The most recent price increases for California, that falls on Gavin Newsom. He was fining oil companies to the point they finally just shut down a couple of facilities, believe it was Exxon & Valero that left California.
Bident fuel prices were easily at what was projected & he was sucking up to the Ayatollah (Assaholeah) giving them $ 16 billion to start a war om the 1st place. That was Aug/Sept 2023. The Bident was back in business where Obama & he had been in business before. Ukraine & Iran. This article projects the average fuel price to surge to $ 3.25/gallon, that’s still 73 cents/gallon less than what it was when the Ayatollah was killing women & LGBTQ in Iran ? Show of hands, anyone really miss the Ayatollah over the last couple of days ? The game they are playing is a spy thriller of a movie plot for the rest of us. Putin has been a drone target, Trump an assassination target on multiple occasions. End of the day, none of them are off the table as safe really, if their government can surgically remove a leader, it’s up to them one’s that lost their leader to make the retaliation happen. To some extent it has happened ? The Texas bar shooting ? Dude supposedly was wearing a t-shirt hat said property of Allah with the Iranian flag. whether that’s true or not, it’s out there. So I take that with skepticism on one hand & for face value in the other hand. And these nations/governments all have a successor for a plan that they simply don’t miss a beat, the next man up for the injury/hit, like a NFL football team. Denver’s Bo Mix breaks an ankle, they have a depth chart at QB, that didn’t work out like Eagles Wentz & Foles to win a Super Bowl.
“Gasoline prices, which jumped 10.6% after climbing 0.2% in July, accounted for more than half of the increase in the CPI. Gasoline prices accelerated in August, peaking at $3.984 per gallon in the third week of the month, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That compared to $3.676 per gallon during the same period in July.”
https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-consumer-prices-accelerate-august-gasoline-2023-09-13/
Atwp says
JimboXYZ you need help. Don’t blame everything on Biden, Felon Trump is in office. He is responsible for the bad decisions he made. It is said he will loose the Iran war. I hope he does.
Dennis C Rathsam says
The sky is not falling, gas will go up a little, but not for long. You must remember, the Jackass party is grasping at anything to derail TRUMP….. This isn’t one of them
Laurel says
“thing”
Deborah Coffey says
Wanna bet?
Atwp says
Dennis it is hard to derail a person after he derailed himself.
Laurel says
JimboXYZ and Dennis C Rathsome: Oh my goodness!
The only this consistent about Trump is his stupidity.
Enjoy.
Mike P says
Laurel your can get away with calling contributors like JimboXYZ and Dennis insults like “stupidity” as you are one of Pierre’s “chosen” ones. If I say what I’m thinking, my constant moderated comments will never get published…..very sad.
Laurel says
Mike P: Read it again. I did not call JimboXYZ or Dennis C Rathsam “stupidity.” I called out Trump’s stupidity. That’s the reason I posted “thing.” I wrongfully posted “this.”
I’m not sure why you think I’m “one of Pierre’s chosen ones,” that’s an odd thing to write. I’ve disagreed with him more than once.
You jump to conclusions, and with admitted hostility. Why? You cannot accept disagreement, but you have no problem criticize me in a threatening manner?
By the way, all our comments are monitored, not just yours.
Sherry says
@ mike. . . Put on your glasses. . . Laurel called out “trump’s” stupidity.
I’m just taking a guess here. . . are your comments more suited to silos like Fox/Newsmax? Pierre does try to keep the over the top hate speech under control. . . thank goodness!
Laurel says
Hi Sherry: There’s a little more going on here. There have been at least three attacks on me, in the last few months, stating that I pander to Pierre Tristam, and I’m one of his “chosen,” and how he cannot say what he is really thinking, as it wouldn’t be published. My comments were misrepresented, and the responses had a threatening tone. Very odd, and disconcerting. I found two of the three such comments:
“Big Mike says
February 4, 2026 at 7:13 am
Laurel why do you dislike the FCSO so much? Is it just FCSO or law enforcement in general? The time that you may need them to come to help you in a time of need, you may regret all the negative comments on here….sad”
And
“Mike P says
March 3, 2026 at 7:05 pm
Laurel your can get away with calling contributors like JimboXYZ and Dennis insults like “stupidity” as you are one of Pierre’s “chosen” ones. If I say what I’m thinking, my constant moderated comments will never get published…..very sad.”
The person is both anti-immigrant and sees himself as a law enforcement supporter. I believe that “Big Mike” and “Mike P” is the same person. The writing style is the same, right down to the unusual five dot ellipses, followed by “sad” or “very sad.”
This is not good.
My sense tells me this is hostile and trollish. I am truly hoping this person isn’t in law enforcement, and hopefully, not in my neighborhood. Something is off.
Sherry says
@Laurel. . . I agree! Certainly “trolling” comments are getting through on FL. Some are more threatening and sinister than others. Maga members are learning to intimidate.
Here’s a suggestion for you, cover your tracks. Protect your privacy. Make sure databases/social media/listening devices cannot create a path to your home.
So glad I moved far away from Flagler. Saying that, I still take those precautions as much as possible.
Above everything . . do not let “anyone” silence you, Laurel! “We The People” need you now, more than ever! HUGS!
Me says
What goes up never seems to come down. Check out grocery bills for one. Vote for a Republican you can expect higher consumer prices and going to War.
I would bet the draft will start soon. With the billion of dollars ICE has they are the ones that should be drafted first.
Sherry says
@ Me. . . well, actually I personally would like to see the draft started again. For way too long, the white/rich/powerful have had “NO skin in the (WAR) game”! Let’s start requiring the kids and grandkids of members of congress, put down their video games, and start putting “their” actual lives on the line!
Consider the possibility that if political leaders had their families at risk, their constitutionally required, “oversight” of trump’s, “shoot from the hip”/cavalier, decision making would be much more rigorous!