Sheriff’s Gala Raises $70,000 for Employee Assistance Trust

During a night that included dancing, dinner, and honoring Flagler County’s finest, more than 170 guests celebrated the 2026 Sheriff’s Gala and raised over $70,000 to support the Flagler Sheriff’s Employee Assistance Trust. The annual black-tie event, which was held on March 21 at Hammock Beach Resort, raised money to aid Flagler County Sheriff’s Office employees in times of unexpected need.

Highlighting the night, Sheriff Rick Staly presented FCSO’s 2025 annual awards, recognizing the agency’s employees, volunteer, and citizen of the year.

Deputy Kyle Manka was recognized as Law Enforcement Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Deputy Manka serves as a Deputy Sheriff in the Community Policing Division. He has been a member of FCSO since 2020.

Master Detention Deputy Justine Crego was recognized as Detention Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Master Detention Deputy Crego serves in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She has been a member of FCSO since 2016.

Staff accountant Nikki Smith was recognized as Professional Support Staff of the Year. Smith serves in the Business Services Section, where she specializes in payroll and grants. She has been a member of FCSO since 2021.

Citizen Observer Patrol Sergeant Thomas Semon was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. Semon volunteers as a member of FCSO’s C.O.P. Unit. He has been volunteering with FCSO since 2019.

Cody Clark was recognized as Citizen of the Year. Clark was instrumental in helping deputies make two arrests and recover a missing juvenile who had been kidnapped in December 2025.

“It’s a privilege to be able to recognize the men and women of our agency and those in the community who went above and beyond in their service to Flagler County during the past year,” said Sheriff Staly. “It’s even better to be able to honor them at an event like this, made possible by so many individuals and businesses in our community who support and appreciate our team.”

Local businesses, organizations, and individuals sponsored and supported the gala, which included a raffle and live auction, surf and turf meal, entertainment by Soul Fire, and a special Green Roof Inn-inspired beverage.

FSEAT is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2017 by Sheriff Staly. Its goal is to provide confidential assistance to FCSO employees during a personal unexpected crisis, give support to the families of fallen or critically injured deputies, and recognize Flagler County deputies killed in the line of duty.

“FSEAT is there to serve those who serve our community, and the Sheriff’s Gala allows us to do that,” Sheriff Staly added. “I want to thank everyone who attended or sponsored this event for their generous support. I also want to thank the FSEAT board of directors and amazing team of volunteers for their hard work putting on another great event. This was certainly a night to remember!”

The date for the 2027 Sheriff’s Gala will be announced later.

The Sheriff’s Gala is FSEAT’s only fundraiser, but contributions are accepted year-round. To make a tax-deductible donation to FSEAT, visit fseat.org.