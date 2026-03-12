Fox News Contributor Joey Jones Drops In at Sheriff’s Annual Employee Meeting

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office welcomed Johnny “Joey” Jones this week as a guest speaker during the agency’s annual employee meetings, continuing FCSO’s focus on employee wellness and resiliency.

Jones is a combat-wounded, retired Marine Corps Staff Sergeant and former explosive ordnance disposal technician who has turned a life-altering injury into a mission of encouragement and perspective. His message to FCSO personnel emphasized overcoming adversity, maintaining a positive outlook in difficult moments, leaning on one another, and drawing strength from community.

“Joey’s story is a powerful reminder that resilience is a choice we make every day and that we’re strongest when we recognize the hardships others are facing and the positive role we can have for one another,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Every employee does a great job keeping our community safe and this resiliency training helps make sure they take care of themselves too.”

Jones is a FOX News contributor and cohost of “The Big Weekend Show” and the author of two New York Times best-selling books: “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” and “Behind the Badge.”

In recognition of his visit and commitment to public service, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly swore Jones in as an honorary Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy.