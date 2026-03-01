Survey: Florida Voters Squeezed by Costs

The James Madison Institute’s latest statewide survey finds Florida voters squeezed by rising costs, wary of national division and largely open to policy changes on property taxes, education and energy.

The poll found 92% of Florida voters say their living costs have ticked up, with insurance (24%) and taxes (22%) topping the list of perceived drivers of housing affordability challenges. Housing supply trailed at 19%.

Property taxes, in particular, are emerging as a flashpoint. More than half of respondents (54%) say they are paying and handing over more to the county tax collector than they used to, and a broad majority of voters (77%) say they would support some form of reform, including 42% who support moderate changes and 35% who back full elimination. Just 7% prefer the status quo.

The survey also tested levy caps, which would tie property tax increases to inflation or growth. While only half of those polled were familiar with the tax mechanism — they limit annual property tax increases, usually to a few percent — 58% said they viewed the concept favorably, which JMI said suggests room for persuasion.

In the 2026 Governor’s race, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds leads the Republican field with 33% support, followed by Lt. Gov. Jay Collins at 15% and former House Speaker Paul Renner at 9%, with 40% undecided. JMI’s poll is far more favorable to Collins and Renner than other recent measures, in which they are competing for third place behind political hobbyist and “groyper” James Fishback.

On the Democratic side, former U.S. Rep. David Jolly leads Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, 31%-23%, with 44% unsure. Meanwhile, JMI tested a hypothetical pitting Donalds against Jolly and found the Republican with a five-point lead, 41%-36%.

Beyond elections, the poll highlights the divided national mood. More than seven in 10 said the country is extremely or very divided, and 44% say they feel unsafe sharing their political views. Yet 73% affirm the ongoing importance of the U.S. Constitution, though that number drops sharply among 18- to 34-year-old voters.

On policy, voters show broad support for expanding energy generation (72%) and strong backing for voter ID requirements (76%). Education flexibility also draws majority support, with 62% in favor of “unbundling” — allowing homeschool students to take individual courses for a fee.

“With America approaching its 250th anniversary, Floridians are demonstrating that patriotism and pragmatism go hand in hand. They overwhelmingly affirm the Constitution’s enduring importance, yet they are clear-eyed about the economic challenges facing their families,” JMI President and CEO Dr. Bob McClure said in a news release accompanying the poll.

“As the State of the Union conversation highlights national resilience, our findings show voters want that resilience reflected in policies that rein in property taxes, strengthen energy reliability, and expand educational opportunity across Florida.

–Drew Wilson, Florida Politics