Flagler Cares Seeks Donors to ‘Keep the Holiday Lights On’ Program

Flagler Cares, a one-stop health and social care organization, is launching a fundraising campaign in celebration of its 10-year anniversary called “ Keep the Holiday Lights On .” Flagler Cares is seeking donors to sponsor 100 homes at $100 per home to cover the cost of December’s electric bill for struggling families. While $100 sponsors a single home, supporters can contribute any amount to participate and make a difference.

“Flagler Cares staff spend a good part of the workday learning about the struggles of our neighbors who grapple with making ends meet each month,” says Carrie Baird, Flagler Cares’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our hope with this fundraiser is to ensure families have this basic need met during the month of December. We also have in mind our senior neighbors living on fixed incomes who could use this assistance, making the holidays a little less stressful. We hope this initiative will inspire members of our community to join us and extend support to our most vulnerable neighbors by ‘Keeping the Holiday Lights On.’”









"Keep the Holiday Light's On" page. Check donations can be mailed to or dropped off at Flagler Cares located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B302, Palm Coast, FL 32164. For each home sponsored, one home on the webpage will turn from dark to illuminated. Now through November 30, donations can be made on the

Families in need will be able to apply for this assistance starting November 25. The application will be available at this link . Flagler Cares will facilitate the application process based on financial need and first come, first served.

www.flaglercares.org/holiday . Please call Flagler Cares at (386) 319-9483 ext 0 (as in zero) with any questions. Visit our website for more information or to sponsor a home.