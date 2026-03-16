Flagler Beach E-Bike Rules: Age Limit, Mandatory ID, Ban from All Sidewalks and Beaches

Flagler Beach will soon join Palm Coast with stricter ebike rules on its books than provided by state law, even if the governor signs a proposal that just cleared the legislature.
The City Commission last Thursday approved on first reading an ordinance that, while still a work in progress, would prohibit ebikes on all city sidewalks and the beach (the city banned regular bikes from sidewalks two years ago), prohibit children younger than 11 from riding ebikes on city streets, and require all ebike riders to carry a government-issued ID (student IDs are accepted).
Bikes with wattage of over 750 are prohibited on city streets. Riders between 11 and 16 must wear helmets. Offroad ebikes are prohibited in the city. Riders must also comply with existing state laws, such as, when riding at night, having a white light visible for 500 feet in front of the bike, and a red light visible for 600 feet behind it. Riders must comply with all rights-of-way rules. Similar regulations apply to motorized scooters and skateboards.
Ebikes had already been prohibited on Flagler Beach sidewalks, but the prohibition was extended to scooters and skateboards. Palm Coast allows all three on sidewalks.
Violators will be fined $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense, and $500 for subsequent offenses.
Assuming the governor signs the proposed state law, all ebikers will be required to slow down to 10 mph when they are within 50 feet of pedestrians.
“I agree, we do need to have some guardrails here,” one resident told the commission, “but this does seem very broad, and you’re penalizing people that maybe could be doing the right thing and are not causing a problem.” He pointed to some of the proposal’s contradictions, such as allowing regular bikes on sidewalks and the beach, but not ebikes.
Commissioners may give it more thought before approving a final version. “I am cognizant of the desire to not only have an ordinance that makes sense,” Commissioner Scott Spradley said, “but also one that’s enforceable, not that’s an impossible grid for law enforcement to do something with. So this is why I think we’re just going to me I need to keep thinking about it.”
Flagler Beach had no speed limits set for its ebikers, as Palm Coast does, except at crosswalks and school zones, where ebikers must be at or below 5 mph. Commissioner R.J. Santore suggested adding a speed limit outside those zones, with Class 1 and Class 2 bikes limited to 20 mph, and Class 3 to 28 mph. (See a guide to the different classes here.) He also suggested limiting speeds on bike paths and multi-use trails, better defining those paths and trails, and broadening the ordinance to include other so-called micromobility devices.
He and Spradley would not oppose allowing ebikes on the beach, with a speed limit. Commissioner Eric Cooley said the city could create a bike-free zone on the beach between North 10th and South 10th, but allow them elsewhere.
City Attorney Drew Smith liked several of the proposals but discouraged staggering age, size and speed, which, however logical to him, creates “a distinction that makes enforcement harder rather than easier for police department,” he said. “It’s making it harder for them to get the probable cause to make the stop.” But he will incorporate some of Santore’s and other commissioners’ proposals ahead of the ordinance’s second reading.
Commissioner James Sherman asked for an educational period before the ordinance is enforced.
“The groups that I have interacted with that have these e bikes,” said Cooley, who owns the 7-Eleven store on A1A just south of the pier, “the younger folks have absolutely no interest in education or enforcement or any of that, because they fill my store and they are not interested in that.” He said public service messaging might be good for their parents. The younger people “will be educated, I think, a different way, with our local police department, if they can catch them.”
“Does that include former Commissioner Belhumeur on his new ebike?” Spradley asked. Belhumeur had served his last minutes on the dais earlier that evening, ceding his seat to Santore after his electoral defeat two weeks ago.
“I know it’s out of control, and it’s a shame that they didn’t build a bike lane like they were promising along A1A,” one resident who recently acquired an ebike said, “because nobody could ride on that street.” He said there is a difference between users: there are those who ride dangerously, and those who ride ebikes as a functional way to get around town.”
Comments
James says
Glad I’ll be heading north.
Just say’n.
James says
It’s not the length of the pier, it’s the motion of the ocean.
I’ll leave it to the oceans motion.
Just say’n.
FedUp says
These bikes are out of control throughout the county. I’ve literally seen them on sidewalks, keeping pace with the motorized vehicles traveling on the roadways. It’s a matter of time before the fatalities start stacking up involving kids on these bikes. Thank you, Flagler Beach, for attempting to regulate them.
Nonya Bizness says
Are you talking about ebikes or e-scooters and those kinds of things..
I’ll tell you, most regular bicyclists go WAY faster and ignore way more rules if the roads than a legal ebike person does
I think it’s more that they want to go towards registration and insurance so they have another way to tax people and also that would give them more of an excuse to get them for missing registration, insurance legal fees etc etc.. it’s a power play to make money.
I bet you there is way more incidents with people in cars being more dangerous then every other bicycle related issue.
Nonya Bizness says
Any bikes that go that fast are NOT LEGAL ALREADY.
REAL ebikes can’t go faster than 20mph…
So, are you taking bout ebikes or e-scooters or e-motorcycles?
Because there IS a difference..
Just an FYI, but just about every regular bicycle out there can GO WAY faster then a legal ebike.
So why don’t we just ban EVERY bicycle ..
Yeah. That’s it . Let the police arrest an 11-yesr old on their bicycle cause it’s illegal .
I’m telling you this country is going downhill SO FAST!
Truth says
Every time I see young boys on these they are all speeding. I see nothing but trouble.
Shark says
It’s time for the parents to accept responsibility. They are the ones buying these bikes!!
JimboXYZ says
“Offroad ebikes are prohibited in the city.”
How about a definition of that ? Is that the difference between a choice of tire that fits the same rim size ? Or is it the 4 inch fat tire bike that also allows for cargo carry ? The whole point of those in a city setting would be an alternative to an automobile or the gas/battery powered Utility vehicles (UTV) that so many municipalities allow. I can’t imagine a Fat Tire ebike as less permissable than a UTV ? As the dust settles on State legislation, the development of the ebike, state legislation & local ordinances are going to have to address each class of e-vehicle. That way there’s no confusion as to what is sidewalk & street legal & what isn’t. They’re going to have to provide photos & examples of each type. I don’t think any of the local governments (Flagler Beach or Palm Coast) is really qualified to legislate at that level for a comprehensive ordinance. The state legislature itself seems to be lagging & that’s what they’re supposed to be qualified to propose for bills that become state statutes. Any ordinances will require a comprehensive guide that will become a small pdf document of a book. That’s if they’re “gonna do it right”.
James says
“… the city banned regular bikes from sidewalks two years ago …”
I don’t think tire size has much to do with this Jimbo.
They don’t want bikes of any kind in Flagler Beach.
Just say’n.
Surfgod says
Concur on the local government not wanting bikes, they even removed the bike rack from the in front of the City Hall. I would love to see publicly available bike racks installed around town for the locals who don’t want to drive cars/golf carts and add to the parking spot deficit. As for the rest of it, I hope they denote Class I, II, III E-bikes from E-motos. E-motos seem to be the point of contention with speeds that can exceed 40 mph, typically do not have pedals and seem to be cheaper than a real E-bike. They really are just electric motorcycles, and all the kids seem to want them.
Also, what is considered a sidewalk vs. multi-use path? The A1A path has long been considered multi-use due to its extra width. In fact, you can see where it was widened in some sections to conform to the multi-use application. “Back in the day” sidewalks were very narrow, approximately 24″ – 36″ in width. No room for walkers and bikes on those types.
Since I am on my soapbox, we used to get stopped by the local FBPD for skateboarding in the road. Is that still a thing?
JimboXYZ says
As anything ebike evolves, tire size makes a huge difference. There are city commuter ebikes that have thinner tires, earlier off road ebikes were nothing more than the fat tire 26ers. As others have indicated there’s new designs that resemble electric motorcycles for frame & tire size. The more complex they become the closer to requiring a DL for being a junior e-motorcycle. and that’s where the regulation of hem has to happen for the village idiots in America that are just trouble randomly riding around without a care in the world for anyone around them. To me the pecking order for vulnerable has always been pedestrians first, cyclist and then those that fall under a registered & licensed user for any type of motor vehicle. The ebike fits in a relative layer of uniqueness between the pedal powered only cyclist & motorized vehicles. At the end of the day accidents for property damage & personal injury is what the pecking order & capability should classify for state statute & local city ordinances.
That’s my point, with the human race it always has to entail victims of property damage & personal injury before anyone figures it out that some of the one’s riding anything don’t exercise good judgement. There are always those that simply will cut corners on being “sidewalk/street legal” just the same. Human Nature 101, nobody has a sense of humor as a victim of the low functioning & low IQ types that always seem to be the example that has to require the new or revised ordinances/statutes. We read the articles daily for those that end up being breaking news for the next astonishing crime against society. I’ve seen some of the children +/- 11 years old, I know if I didn’t self regulate well below a speed limit in my car, a lot of those kids would never make it to a HS graduation. They’re all over, up & down Belle Terre, especially with a school that is right on Belle Terre for Buddy Taylor. With the road construction at Pritchard & Whiteview currently, the bridges over the canal as one approaches the school northbound. There are a lot of children that are going to pull off some stupid maneuvers. That’s how the 17 year old that got run over by the dump truck ended up dead. It’s growth of Palm Coast related, Welcome to Alfinville. Another trouble for higher traffic location is Royal Palms Parkway & Belle Terre. Palm Coast is what it is, just astonished more aren’t injured at that intersection. And that’s where they’ve expanded the Tennis Center to make it even more challenging there.
Just earlier today, I had to wave one to cross the street, rather than hope the kid was going or not ? I’d rather be stopped & make eye contact, communicate with at least hand gestures than leave that to chance.
Will Z says
The citizen who commented on the dichotomy of users – “…those who ride dangerously, and those who ride ebikes as a functional way to get around town” – hit the nail on the head. The two groups are pretty easy to distinguish in a “I know it when I see it” way. The trick is to write the regs so the police can stop the former without over-burdening the latter.
Nonya Bizness says
100% on the head!
Larry says
More ebikes will be hit by cars because they will be forced to drive in the street instead of the sidewalk per new “no sidewalk” rules.
How about allowing sidewalk riding but requiring super low speed when within 100ft of pedestrians either direction on a sidewalk and mandate warning signal (bell or horn) when approaching within 20 ft of pedestrians on a sidewalk or crosswalk.
Nonya Bizness says
Yeah. Larry…
They want that to happen so they can then make all ebike illegal because they’ll say the ebikes are the problem.
They want as much stuff illegal as they can so they can write tickets, get court costs and any myriad number of ways to generate revenue for the city
Concerned Vet says
I have witnessed multiple near tragedies. Adult and youth do not stop at intersections while on sidewalks. They blow right across the street/road without slowing down. Come by Kankakee, and K section. UTVs and 4 wheelers ripping down the streets everyday by youth. Only a matter of time until something bad happens. Andy Dance travels everywhere on an E bike he will fight any restrictions.
Nonya Bizness says
Are you talking about ebikes or e-scooters or e-motorcycles.
There’s a difference, you know right?
Also, I hate to tell everyone, but people in regular bikes GO AWAY faster then all legal ebikes.. so why not just ban EVERY bicycle..
Btw, gonna love to see an 11 year old riding their bicycle on a major thoroughfare with card flying by at 40+mph
How stupid are these commissioners .
Joe County says
Lets not get ahead of ourselves here. Flager is a tourist destination. Visitors from all over spend their vacations right here. I’m sure the revenue outweighs the nuisance. The moment vacation is no longer fun you don’t come back. Well thought out rules will make common sense here. As we all know, laws are easy to put on the books but difficult to take off. Let’s start with a basic framework and build on it as needed. E vehicles are small, convenient and here to stay. The reality will be whom are you driving away.
Sickofover Regulation says
Its hard enough to avoid regular bicycle riders on the road while driving an automobile. Lets see how many fatalities we get from this this new regulation? Why punish everyone beacuase a few jerks drive the motorized bicycles like idiots? Where are the parents that allow young kids to ride these. No one ever thinks of parental responsibility, the government just needs more regulations. Just seems as though there are more and more regulations everyday!
Al says
The wife and I both have ebikes for different reasons. I can pedal my 21 speed steady at 35 mph, my wife has a knee problem and needs the extra help from the motor at times. As we get older we can go to the store on these when we can no longer drive, should we have to ride in traffic and risk our lives with all the hit and run accidents? What about motorized wheelchairs and the personal scooters that disabled people use? I think a lawsuit using the ADA act would be in order. Yes kids ride these things with abandon but the also ride regular bikes the same way. Do you want these kids riding on the road with the level of driving you see every day? This is just another thing that some bored controlling person wants to bitch about.
Gail says
Please let cities, Counties and State get together and make some common sense rules for dealing with these E bikes. This is so confusing I can’t even imagine being a sheriff deputy and trying to figure out if they’re following the law or not. So you’re going to put kids riding in the street? How about just make common sense rules and keep them safer on the sidewalk. Don’t speed through this, please commissioners, have some discussions with the public and the other cities.
And get it right.
BTW, I have an E-bike.
Koyote says
Gail said :
“Please let cities, Counties and State get together and make some common sense rules for dealing with these E bikes.”
Sorry, Gail, but past performance tells me that if you get City, County, and State officials together, you have just prevented any possibility of Common Sense being involved.
And I, too, utilize a small, battery-powered scooter with a seat to get around my neighborhood.
Evil Knievel says
You’d think these “rules” would be the opposite and encourage more e-bike usage in that tiny little crowded town. The no riding on the sidewalk I get, but not on the street or beach? No “off road” bikes, whatever the hell that means? Is everyone remiss of the fact these things are pedal assist? There should actually be e-bike rentals in FB, grab and go and pay in the app. Instead, as society progresses (and populates), we want MORE cars and coal rollers all over the place? You don’t think more people “almost” get run over constantly in FB by autos? A few whiny (or even jealous) Karen’s claim they “almost” this or that, and we go all Drakonian. Pathetic. You people need to get out of your self-righteous beachside singlewides and go to places like Key West, or hell, any major city core on the planet and see what an actual progressive society looks like, e-bikes inclusive.
Standing in the Middle of the Jimmy Buffet Memorial Highway says
What is the real problem to be addressed and the intent of this ordinance?
There are a number of children riding bicycles around the downtown area of Flagler Beach. That’s South 6th St to North 6th St. from A1A to Flagler Avenue. Some of these children are riding their 2-wheeled bicycles on one wheel. Popping and riding a wheelie. It’s dangerous. These children’s parents are not present, and far be it for adults other than the children’s parents to tell someone else’s child what they should or should not be doing. And these children often don’t seem to be wearing helmets. That’s the real problem. Asking the City of Flagler Beach Police to do something about this is silly and a waste of an officer’s time. Want to address the problem? Confiscate the children’s bikes for 7 days and drive the children home to give the parent a more sizable ticket. That should encourage better parenting.
Adults riding any sort of bicycle or ebike on the City’s streets isn’t a problem. Riding any sort of bicycle on the sides of A1A or State Road 100 is a significant hazard, as the white line that marks the edge of the traffic lane often leaves little space to the edge of the pavement for a bike to ride within. That’s why many cyclists, like myself, use the sidewalks from N 6th Street all the way to Bing’s Landing. I also ride the sidewalks from S 6th St. to Roger Gamble Park and all the way to the Volusia County line. Every rider should wear a helmet and add a bell or horn to their bike. But stay on the sidewalks and off of A1A and State Road 100.
Gail says
Best comment I’ve read so far. E-bikes can be a big draw for tourism in Flagler Beach as well as other beach towns in Florida, if city leaders plan well.
What is the real problem here? Kids riding dangerously. As we boomers age, many of us want to get around on E bikes to enjoy our lives, enjoy nature. We need to do that safely. Watch these kids that are riding and endangering their lives and the lives of others, confiscate their bikes and make their parents come get them and pay a fine to get it back.
Larry says
E-bikes will now be driving on SR-10o, even when crossing the bridge . Insane!
BAD IDEA. Unsafe to force e-bikes onto the streets.
Mr. Bill says
Leave the rules to the state. Common sense rules crafted by our state legislators, that statewide law enforcement can live with, is all we need.
Don’t become Nanny Flagler Beach!
Also, if you force people into the street, don’t we as a City now have some legal liability for street accidents that never would have happened if we hadn’t pushed people into traffic.
Table it.
Sherry says
It’s called “Bike Lanes”. . . study what they have been successful with in Amsterdam. Literally thousands of commuters “safely” ride bikes of all kinds to get to work, and for errands and fun, in the Netherlands. Oh, that’s right. . . “Ain’t no Socialist country gonna tell me what to do”! SMH!
Shark says
My neighbor was just arrested and found guilty of driving while under the influence of alcohol. Now he rides hid ebike to work a short distance from his home. How many of these creatures are riding around on ebikes illegally?