Flagler Beach E-Bike Rules: Age Limit, Mandatory ID, Ban from All Sidewalks and Beaches

Flagler Beach will soon join Palm Coast with stricter ebike rules on its books than provided by state law, even if the governor signs a proposal that just cleared the legislature.

The City Commission last Thursday approved on first reading an ordinance that, while still a work in progress, would prohibit ebikes on all city sidewalks and the beach (the city banned regular bikes from sidewalks two years ago), prohibit children younger than 11 from riding ebikes on city streets, and require all ebike riders to carry a government-issued ID (student IDs are accepted).

Bikes with wattage of over 750 are prohibited on city streets. Riders between 11 and 16 must wear helmets. Offroad ebikes are prohibited in the city. Riders must also comply with existing state laws, such as, when riding at night, having a white light visible for 500 feet in front of the bike, and a red light visible for 600 feet behind it. Riders must comply with all rights-of-way rules. Similar regulations apply to motorized scooters and skateboards.

Ebikes had already been prohibited on Flagler Beach sidewalks, but the prohibition was extended to scooters and skateboards. Palm Coast allows all three on sidewalks.

Violators will be fined $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense, and $500 for subsequent offenses.

Assuming the governor signs the proposed state law, all ebikers will be required to slow down to 10 mph when they are within 50 feet of pedestrians.

“I agree, we do need to have some guardrails here,” one resident told the commission, “but this does seem very broad, and you’re penalizing people that maybe could be doing the right thing and are not causing a problem.” He pointed to some of the proposal’s contradictions, such as allowing regular bikes on sidewalks and the beach, but not ebikes.

Commissioners may give it more thought before approving a final version. “I am cognizant of the desire to not only have an ordinance that makes sense,” Commissioner Scott Spradley said, “but also one that’s enforceable, not that’s an impossible grid for law enforcement to do something with. So this is why I think we’re just going to me I need to keep thinking about it.”

Flagler Beach had no speed limits set for its ebikers, as Palm Coast does, except at crosswalks and school zones, where ebikers must be at or below 5 mph. Commissioner R.J. Santore suggested adding a speed limit outside those zones, with Class 1 and Class 2 bikes limited to 20 mph, and Class 3 to 28 mph. (See a guide to the different classes here.) He also suggested limiting speeds on bike paths and multi-use trails, better defining those paths and trails, and broadening the ordinance to include other so-called micromobility devices.

He and Spradley would not oppose allowing ebikes on the beach, with a speed limit. Commissioner Eric Cooley said the city could create a bike-free zone on the beach between North 10th and South 10th, but allow them elsewhere.

City Attorney Drew Smith liked several of the proposals but discouraged staggering age, size and speed, which, however logical to him, creates “a distinction that makes enforcement harder rather than easier for police department,” he said. “It’s making it harder for them to get the probable cause to make the stop.” But he will incorporate some of Santore’s and other commissioners’ proposals ahead of the ordinance’s second reading.

Commissioner James Sherman asked for an educational period before the ordinance is enforced.

“The groups that I have interacted with that have these e bikes,” said Cooley, who owns the 7-Eleven store on A1A just south of the pier, “the younger folks have absolutely no interest in education or enforcement or any of that, because they fill my store and they are not interested in that.” He said public service messaging might be good for their parents. The younger people “will be educated, I think, a different way, with our local police department, if they can catch them.”

“Does that include former Commissioner Belhumeur on his new ebike?” Spradley asked. Belhumeur had served his last minutes on the dais earlier that evening, ceding his seat to Santore after his electoral defeat two weeks ago.

“I know it’s out of control, and it’s a shame that they didn’t build a bike lane like they were promising along A1A,” one resident who recently acquired an ebike said, “because nobody could ride on that street.” He said there is a difference between users: there are those who ride dangerously, and those who ride ebikes as a functional way to get around town.”