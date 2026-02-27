Flagler County Commissioner Kim Carney Launches File of Life Initiative to Ensure End-of-Life Wishes

Flagler County Commissioner Kim Carney launched her “File of Life” initiative on Tuesday at her first District 3 Town Hall at Flagler Beach’s Wickline Center. The “File of Life”—similar to the Vial of Life created in California in 1998—includes vital information regarding Do Not Resuscitate Orders (DNRO).

Carney’s mother, who recently died, made it clear she did not want to be resuscitated. Carney was determined to fulfill her mother’s wishes and was saddened to discover that their advanced planning fell short at the crucial moment.

“Death with dignity is what she wanted. She worked as a nurse…” Carney said, her voice trailing off. “I thought I had all the paperwork done. There was one thing that needed to be done that would have bridged the gap.”

Carney channeled her grief into action, launching the File of Life initiative so others do not find themselves caught off guard.

The Florida DNR yellow form (DH Form 1896) is a legally binding document for a Do Not Resuscitate Order, instructing medical personnel to withhold CPR if a patient’s heart or breathing stops. It must be printed on yellow paper for emergency responders to legally recognize and honor it; otherwise, they are required to attempt life preservation.

Unlike a Living Will, the DNRO requires a physician’s signature and provides specific directives to emergency personnel.

Through a personal donation, Carney is ensuring the yellow DNRO forms are available for distribution by Flagler County Fire Rescue Community Paramedics. These forms are included in kits that also contain:

A 5-by-7-inch magnetic holder for the DNRO and other critical medical documents.

A 3-by-3-inch sticker for a front door or window.

“Working on this project allows me to serve her wishes,” Carney said. “This is not to encourage people one way or another. I just want people to know the information if it is something they want or need.”

Pending state legislation—House Bill 369 and Senate Bill 312—aims to streamline this process in the future.

“Until then we will have a process in place,” Carney said.

Flagler County Fire Rescue Community Paramedics are distributing a number of kits that include a front door sticker to alert first responders about the existence of the resident’s File of Life, as well as the small magnetic file – intended for the refrigerator – to hold important medical documentation. Call 386-313-4260, or email [email protected].

For more information, go here.