Flagler County Commissioner Kim Carney Launches File of Life Initiative to Ensure End-of-Life Wishes

Flagler County Commissioner Kim Carney launched her “File of Life” initiative on Tuesday at her first District 3 Town Hall at Flagler Beach’s Wickline Center. The “File of Life”—similar to the Vial of Life created in California in 1998—includes vital information regarding Do Not Resuscitate Orders (DNRO).
Carney’s mother, who recently died, made it clear she did not want to be resuscitated. Carney was determined to fulfill her mother’s wishes and was saddened to discover that their advanced planning fell short at the crucial moment.
“Death with dignity is what she wanted. She worked as a nurse…” Carney said, her voice trailing off. “I thought I had all the paperwork done. There was one thing that needed to be done that would have bridged the gap.”
Carney channeled her grief into action, launching the File of Life initiative so others do not find themselves caught off guard.
The Florida DNR yellow form (DH Form 1896) is a legally binding document for a Do Not Resuscitate Order, instructing medical personnel to withhold CPR if a patient’s heart or breathing stops. It must be printed on yellow paper for emergency responders to legally recognize and honor it; otherwise, they are required to attempt life preservation.
Unlike a Living Will, the DNRO requires a physician’s signature and provides specific directives to emergency personnel.
Through a personal donation, Carney is ensuring the yellow DNRO forms are available for distribution by Flagler County Fire Rescue Community Paramedics. These forms are included in kits that also contain:
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A 5-by-7-inch magnetic holder for the DNRO and other critical medical documents.
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A 3-by-3-inch sticker for a front door or window.
“Working on this project allows me to serve her wishes,” Carney said. “This is not to encourage people one way or another. I just want people to know the information if it is something they want or need.”
Pending state legislation—House Bill 369 and Senate Bill 312—aims to streamline this process in the future.
“Until then we will have a process in place,” Carney said.
Flagler County Fire Rescue Community Paramedics are distributing a number of kits that include a front door sticker to alert first responders about the existence of the resident’s File of Life, as well as the small magnetic file – intended for the refrigerator – to hold important medical documentation. Call 386-313-4260, or email [email protected].
For more information, go here.
Comments
Koyote says
I would LOVE to know who and what is behind the rationale of ‘If it’s not yellow paper, it’s not valid’ ?
And, just WHICH shades of Yellow are considered valid or invalid ?
“145 Shades of Yellow: ”
https://www.color-meanings.com/shades-of-yellow-color-names-html-hex-rgb-codes/
Laurel says
I believe it’s a good idea, but I’m still a bit confused. We have documents filed with our medical system, but I did not consider EMTs. So, I’m not too sure about how that works. Suppose a person gets in a situation where they could be resuscitated but not with dramatically invasive procedures that would leave a person completely incapacitated. CPR, in general, does not seem invasive. It’s a difficult situation.
My husband’s mother had a massive stroke. She had previously made it perfectly clear that she did not want to be in a home where she was pushed out in a wheelchair to sit in the hallway with her children visiting her once a week. When the stroke happened, we approved the medication that dissolves clots, but it did not work. It still felt like “Are we doing the right thing?” No matter what, it’s a hard scenario.
A doctor called us at home and told us she was sitting up and eating, and he wanted to insert a feeding tube. What? We went straight to the hospital, and she was clearly not sitting up and eating. She was not communicating, and went directly to hospice. She died soon after.
You can plan things down to a gnat’s ass and still feel like you are making the wrong decision. But, Ms. Carney is on the right track, and is trying to help. However, I would like to know better how it works. I’ve never heard of the “yellow paper,” either. Further input?
Kim Carney says
Laurel,
Please call the Flagler County Community Paramedics at 386-313-4260; or email [email protected]. They will explain the state required form (yes, it has to be on yellow paper). In Massachusetts it has to be on pink paper. Here is the link https://www.flaglercounty.gov/County-Services/Public-Safety/Flagler-County-Fire-Rescue/Important-Medical-Documentation. This one requirement is not readily available. The community paramedics will deliver a kit to your home if you as for it. Good Luck!
Commissioner Carney
Laurel says
Thank you for your response. However, I’m still not certain how this is different from an Advance Directive, with a Living Will.
I appreciate your input.
Kim carney says
The only way a paramedic will not initiate CPR is by having this Do Not Resuscitate order (DNRO) signed by you and your Doctor. The form is provided by the State of Florida and must be on yellow paper! I had everything for my Mom; living will, healthcare surrogate, advanced directives, power of attorney. They would not listen to me. No form = CPR and ventilation if your heart stops.