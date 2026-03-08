The St. Johns River Water Management District has issued a Modified Phase II Severe Water Shortage for portions of northeast and central Florida due to continued limited rainfall and declining water levels.

The Modified Phase II declaration applies to:

Portions of Baker, Bradford and Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns counties within the District

Portions of Alachua County within the District, excluding unincorporated areas overseen by the Suwannee River Water Management District

Portions of Marion County within the District, the City of Ocala and unincorporated areas of Marion County, excluding areas overseen by the Southwest Florida Water Management District

District staff evaluated rainfall totals, groundwater levels, river flows and current drought conditions before recommending the action. Recent precipitation deficits across the region have resulted in continued declines in groundwater levels and reduced surface water flows. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the entire region is classified as being in extreme drought.

The District is exercising caution ahead of the start of Daylight-Saving Time on March 8, when landscape irrigation schedules would normally shift to two days per week. Given current dry conditions, the Modified Phase II Severe Water Shortage limits landscape irrigation to one day per week to reduce demand and help stabilize water resources.

Under a Modified Phase II Severe Water Shortage, all water users are encouraged to voluntarily reduce water use and conserve water to the maximum extent possible. Wasteful and unnecessary water use is prohibited. Water users are also encouraged to proactively plan for extended dry conditions, and the potential for additional mandatory restrictions should the water shortage advance to a more severe phase.

The order encourages voluntary reductions across all water use sectors, including public supply, commercial, industrial, institutional, agricultural, landscape, recreation and aesthetic uses. Property owners and managers are encouraged to prepare for possible worsening conditions.

The District’s Water Shortage Plan allows for additional restrictions if conditions continue to deteriorate. The declaration also delegates authority to the executive director to expand water shortage declarations if needed.

For more information on water conservation and current conditions, visit sjrwmd.com.