Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Charging Dog On Farraday Lane as Children Witness It; Second Deputy Is Bitten

Last Updated: 7:06 p.m. with body cam video, at foot of the article.
A Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy shot a dog that was charging him on Farraday Lane in Palm Coast Sunday evening, and a supervising deputy was subsequently injured when the same dog bit him as the deputy was carrying him for transport to an animal hospital. Several young children witnessed the shooting of their dog from a screened-in porch, where they were playing.
The dog, a two-and-a-half-year-old labrador-pit bull mix called Bear, underwent surgery at East Coast Animal Hospital, where he is being cared for during the day. Bear is spending nights at St. Augustine Regional Veterinary Emergency Center.
“He’s not out of the woods yet,” Caroline Johnson, founder of Flagler County’s Saving Missing Animals Response Team (known as SMART), said. Johnson was called to the scene by one of the deputies who responded to the incident. She took the injured Bear to the veterinary hospital. “One of the bullets hit his lung so he’s had to have a chest tube in and some critical care,” Johnson said.
Bullets’ entry and exit points left three or four “pretty big” wounds, Johnson said. Surgery closed up the wounds. Bear was sustaining “a lot of trauma, a lot of injuries to the muscles, so he’s in a lot of pain.” The bills so far have added up to $7,000. The dog’s family cannot afford the bills, so SMART is footing the cost and appealing for help.
“The dog deserves a chance,” Johnson said. “The family can’t afford it at all. We’re hoping the community can help out a little bit.”
Deputy Devrin Perdue was dispatched to a duplex at 18 Faraday Lane the evening of March 8, where a caller to 911 had reported that a pair of dogs had been left outside all day, and that they were wearing shock collars to prevent them from barking. The two dogs belong to Khalief Hassan Gray, 36, of Unit B at 18 Farraday Lane, and his family. He denied to a deputy that the dogs wore shock collars.
A 27-year-old resident of Unit A told the deputy that she’d seen the dogs outside during the day, and that Gray had been doing some yard work that morning. (Gray was at a store when the deputy initially arrived.) The deputy told Gray the dogs could not be left outside without food or water all day, and that they should be inside due to the weather conditions. The high temperature in the city on March 8 reached 84, according to Weather Underground.
The deputy saw the two dogs in wire crates in the backyard. “There was food on the floor of the crate along with dried dog feces,” Perdue reported. “There was no water in the bowls inside the crate.” Both dogs were barking very aggressively, according to the report. The deputy instructed Gray’s 15-year-old son to bring the dogs inside.
“As I was walking back to my patrol vehicle, both dogs ran out of the backyard area,” Perdue wrote in an incident report. “The black dog ran down the driveway toward me in an aggressive manner. I then moved into the roadway as the black dog continued toward me and jumped at me in an aggressive manner. At that time, I drew my department-issued duty firearm [the report includes the weapon’s serial number] and fired two rounds, striking the dog. The dog then ran back toward the backyard of Unit A. I immediately notified dispatch that I had discharged my firearm and requested that a supervisor respond to my location.”
Two surveillance video clips from the Gray house, pointing from inside the screened-in porch toward the front yard of the house, show three pre-teen children playing in the screened-in area. The barking of one or two dogs can be heard. “Come inside, please,” the children’s mother instructs them at 6:31 p.m., just as a deputy is seen walking across the yard and speaking with the mother briefly.
As the deputy is seen walking toward the street, his back to the camera, a brown and a black dog spring into view at a gallop, running toward the deputy. “Oh, damn,” the mother, who is out of view, is heard saying. The first clip ends just as the deputy is taking a defensive stance against the dogs, who at that point are also out of view.
The second clip picks up just where Bear appears at the foot of the deputy and the deputy fires a shot at the dog, toward the ground–“Oh, damn! Oh, shit!,” the woman’s voice is heard saying–sending Bear in one direction and the brown dog going in the other. Three children stand at the screen, one of them asking her mother, “did somebody kill Bear?” An older person also appears as the mother leads the children back into the porch and speaks to someone on the phone, describing the scene.
Kayla Ann Webster, the 27-year-old resident of Unit A, told Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Alecrim that she was on her front porch when, after she spoke to Perdue and he checked the backyard, she saw him walking down the driveway as both dogs ran out from the backyard “and the black dog jumped at the officer,” a supplemental report states. Webster, the report adds, “stated that the deputy had to shoot at the black dog and the dogs ran inside.”
Mary Sines, a 67-year-old neighbor of the property, “stated that the deputy was walking down the driveway, back to his vehicle and the dogs got out,” the supplemental report states. Sines said “the dogs aggressively went after the deputy. [Sines said] that the black dog was growling and looked as though it was about to attack. [Sines said] that the deputy fired twice and the dogs scattered.
Another resident told the deputy he did not see anything, but his surveillance camera picked up the sounds of barking, “a man’s voice can be heard and then two gun shots can be heard,” the report states.
Arriving at the scene, Sheriff’s Cpl. Richard Petkovsek first ensured that Perdue was not injured, then learned that the injured dog had retreated to a bathroom in the house. The dog
“was obviously wounded but breathing in the bathtub,” Petkovsek reported.
Johnson of SMART arrived to take the injured dog to a clinic and asked for help carrying the animal to a van. She got a leash around the muzzle of the dog while Gray and Petkovsek attempted to pick the dog up and carry it to the van.
“In the process of picking up the animal the leash came off the dog’s mouth and the dog bit the inside of my right hand,” Petkovsek reported. “I sustained minor puncture marks and bruising to the inside of my right hand.” The corporal drove himself to AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, where his hand was cleaned and treated. He was released and immediately returned to work.
Palm Coast Animal Control was also notified. The Flagler County Humane Society was not.
Johnson said that at the beginning of Bear’s stay at the hospital, he had to be muzzled as he was fearful and in pain. But since the first night, there haven’t been any incidents and the muzzle was removed.
“We were contacted immediately to help with urgent care for Bear after he was shot,” Johnson said today, “and our focus in that moment was on stabilizing him while supporting a family – especially the young children who witnessed a deeply traumatic event.”
Deputies’ bodycam video:
Comments
Jim says
If I got the facts right from this article, the deputy showed up based on a concern/complaint about the dogs. He arrived, discussed it with the dog’s owner, observed the dogs caged with feces in the cage and no water and told the owner’s son to take the dogs inside. Then he was proceeding back to his car and, I assume, planned on leaving at that point. There’s no indication he was planning on citing the owner (although perhaps that just wasn’t mentioned). In any case, the owner and/or son are responsible for the dogs getting loose and charging the deputy. The dog that was shot appears to be a fairly large animal – perhaps 70 pounds or more. I’ve been attacked by dogs and it can be terrifying. Facing two at the same time would be even worse.
In short, I believe the deputy acted properly. I’m sorry the dog was shot but that’s entirely on the owner. And, as for the children witnessing it, again it’s on the owner. At the time of the incident, I don’t expect the deputy was in a position to worry about what the children were going to see. And, I wouldn’t be surprised if the deputy was upset to have to do what he did.
I hope the dog recovers but I also hope the owner will do a much better job of taking care of those dogs from this point on.
TR says
I agree this entire situation is on the owner of the dogs. Let the owner pay the vet bill being he/she was irresponsible.
Skibum says
Irresponsible dog owners with yet another aggressive pit bull mix!
Don't Blame the Dog says
Not the dog’s fault and this dog appears to be mostly lab. Any dog that is “Caged” will become mean
and these dogs are apparently not cared for by the owners. I would hope the dog finds a new home
whne he reccover
Taxpayer says
Why would Flagler County Sheriff Officers call SMART Caroline Johnson who goes out looking for lost pets call her for an animal control issue when us taxpayers pay the City of Palm Coast for Animal Control issues? Why weren’t the City of PC Animal Control Officers called to that property?
Does Caroline Johnson get paid by the City of Palm Coast now? Something doesn’t add up reading this whole article.
I think the City of Palm Coast needs to let us taxpayers know where and how our tax dollars are being spent.
Skibum says
You misread the article. Caroline Johnson was contacted only to transport the injured dog to the vet. The article states that animal control WAS notified… the humane society was not.
Stop Hatred says
Based on the article, it states clearly the organization is called to assist with vet care needs and the family can not afford care. It also stated City Animal Control notified, who I don’t believe cover bills for families that can not afford emergency care.
Concerned Citizen says
Trigger Happy Cop.
Had less than lethal options. Discharged a fire arm in a populated neighborhood. With children nearby. Hopefully disciplinary action is forthcoming.
Skibum says
You don’t have a clue what you are talking about! Apparently you don’t watch the news or know that many people, children AND adults have been severely injured, even killed by an attacking, vicious dog… especially pit bulls!
There will be NO disciplinary action, I assure you. Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. The deputy shot that dog in the middle of the street, and he is very lucky he was able to get a shot off before that aggressive dog was on top of him!
Years ago when I was a deputy sheriff in CA and on routine patrol in a residential area, a vicious pit bull mix ran out of a yard and attacked my patrol car, repeatedly biting at one of the tires and jumping up against my driver’s door window. That damn pit bull nearly flattened the tire with it’s bites. I had to turn on the siren to get the dog owner’s attention inside the house, and he finally retrieved his dog. I warned him that if his dog ever got loose like that again and attacked my car when I was in that residential area, I would have animal control confiscate it, and if the pit bull attacked anyone he would likely be sued for every penny he had!
Pit bull mixed dogs are a menace, and they are responsible for the majority of vicious dog attacks on humans. They are dangerous if not controlled and confined properly to prevent them from getting loose like in this incident.
DaleL says
Here is my take. Khalief Hassan Gray should be charged with animal cruelty. The dogs were caged outside without water on a hot day. He should not be allowed to own animals.
Bear should be euthanized. The dog could not be controlled by the 15 year old son of its owner. Bear left backyard, left the property entirely and aggressively charged at the deputy in the public street. Bear subsequently bit the supervising deputy. The dog’s actions indicate that he is a dangerous dog.
The deputy had a split second to decide whether he was in real danger or whether Bear was bluffing. He acted appropriately.
HintsfromHomie says
What exactly would you have done, just freeze up and let Bear bite you would be my guess. In case you’ve forgotten our police are trained to defend both citizens and themselves from harm.
Suzanne Yaroshyk says
The homeowner is irresponsible – leaving dogs caged up outside w no food or water.
The cop could have tased the dog and not have to shoot him. He could have put his foot up also – That dog looked more like a lab mix and not pit bull/lab mix. People should be able to take care of their animals properly. Anyone that can help w the vet bills should – because i know they can be astronomical. The whole thing stinks.
Animal Abuse says
Owner should have been given summons for animal cruelty ?? Dogs in dirty cages with no water or edible food on a hot sunny day.. Deputy should have written a summons & contacted Palm Coast s finest animal control for removal ??
Keep Flagler Beautiful says
Some people have NO business being dog owners. I don’t think it’s fair to say the dog is “aggressive” by nature. There’s no way of knowing how the dog has been treated in that household. Based on the account — shock collars, wire cages, food alongside feces — the dogs were not socialized and were probably just convenient props to bark if someone came around the house. I certainly empathize with the officer. Being rushed by big dogs is frightening. He didn’t have a choice but to fire. I also feel very sorry for the dog, who is suffering from some very serious and painful injuries. In cases like this, you have to separate the dog from the idiot owners and try to help the dog. It’s not the dog’s fault that he was conditioned this way. I will certainly make a donation, and it’s not to help the family; it’s purely to help the dog.
FlaPharmTech says
It is not the fault of the dog nor should fault be on its breed. This is one hot mess of a situation. I adore dogs. I just paid $950.00 for an at-home euthanasia by Lap of Love, who I highly recommend. This performed on a beloved family dog who had two emergency surgeries which amounted to $20k. Yes, excessive and we’re privileged to have had the funds (we had the $ after selling our house but $ was not anticipated to be spent on our dog). I’m so conflicted over this incident; owners should be held responsible and pay, but cannot. The dog should be removed from this family and hopefully recover physically and undergo aggression assessment, with the hope that he’s adoptable to a responsible family. As far as the children, it’s truly a shame they witnessed the dog being shot, but, and I’m trying not to be mighty and high, let it be a lesson in responsibility. This is plain ole sad for all involved.
Bill Boots says
Bear should have been humanely euthanized, tax revenue and/or private donations should not be squandered on rehab, the Deputy should be commended, the children will outgrow this moment with proper parenting, which in this family proper parenting is in short supply……….
Chipd says
That dog will be euthanized over Caroline Johnson’s dead body!
Squeak says
I don’t believe the police can go on your property without, what do you call those paper things from a judge? A warrant or something? Yeah, gosh, I think the sheriff should pay for the vet bills. How did a dogs outside all day turn into a shoot out? The only reason the deputy was attacked was because he ordered the dogs to be moved. Not sure he can do that without some real evidence of mistreatment of animals. But I’m sure this will be a lawsuit. Maybe there will even be justice for kujo. Every dog has his day… in court.
Skibum says
Nonsense! The deputy was dispatched to that location. He doesn’t need any “paper things”… I suppose you are referring to a warrant, but nonetheless, he was there lawfully responding to a call for service regarding that dog and apparently one other.
The dog attack and shooting did not even occur on that residential property… the deputy was in the street when the uncontrolled pit bull charged out of the yard and was trying to attack the deputy when the dog was shot. The only thing the sheriff is going to do is tell that deputy he did a good job shooting that vicious dog before the deputy was injured by it!
If that dog own didn’t have a fenced yard to keep the dogs controlled inside the yard, he or they had NO BUSINESS keeping any dogs in cages outside of their home, period! Some people are complete idiots.
Bill Boots says
Bear should have been humanely euthanized, tax revenue and/or private donations should not be squandered on rehab, the Deputy should be commended, the children will outgrow this moment with proper parenting, which in this family proper parenting is in short supply……….
Bill Boots says
And the fool in the peanut gallery has to hear his unspoken voice without obviously reading the story, you’re probably part of that dysfunctional household just making noise!
King Coast says
My dog got bit a month ago and animal absolutely did nothing called the sheriffs office whoever is behind the phone line needs to go back to India or school…. They didn’t follow thru with anything they asked if I owed a gun… I tried to be civil now I’ll be wearing my Meta glasses and go pro and ANY DOG that comes near my dogs I’m going to blast them away! Vet bills was 2k my dogs alone are over 11k more than most people cars!!!! Funny how they want to bring up a gun…(in flagler haha) but if I shoot a dog down I’ll be all over flaglerlive good thing I was brought up to save money for a rainy day!!! My dogs not even 25 pounds so any other dog charging at them I have the right to shoot em down THANKS FCSO and Pierre for informing what I can do now!!! killing animals infront of kids cause your deputies were raised to be feminine and can’t handle a dog bite when you send German sherpards at criminals lol! ILL STAND MY GROUND FOR MY DOGS! stay tuned, maybe deputies should get more things done than tased to get in the academy maybe it will put some hair on their chest they seem to trigger happy here in this retirement community can only imagine what these idiots would do in a real city!
Skibum says
Your asinine and legally deficient statement that “ILL STAND MY GROUND FOR MY DOGS” shows your complete lack of legal knowledge… just enough to get you into a whole lot of trouble with the criminal justice system if you were to try that “defense” in court! Your comment starts off with a statement about your dog getting bit by another dog. Well, haven’t you heard of civil court? If you have a case against someone who is responsible for their dog attacking and biting your dog, that is what civil laws and penalties are for.
Maybe it was your dog’s fault to begin with? Disparaging the deputies or the sheriff’s office, having the audacity to say that the attack by that dog might put some hair on the deputy’s chest, and is too “feminine” because he “can’t handle a dog bite” is more of an indication that you are a total moron!!!
JimboXYZ says
I get your point, if LEO’s have immunity for shooting a threatening vicious dog, I reserve the same immunity & legal protections when I’m within the property lines of the residence. That falls under protecting the castle, SYG laws. A vicious dog is considered property, the dog owners might as well have pulled a knife or gun on a victim just the same ? A lot can happen from discovery, calling FCSO & them responding. No home owner should have to be at risk of a larger breed dog attacking them. The 12-15 lb dog, I can easily repel that one and punt it back into the dog owner’s yard. It gets fuzzier when the neighbor is a transient renter & they have labs, pitbulls GSD’s, etc.. Breeds that can send one to the ER. And the one’s that kill smaller breed dogs. Trust me, that happens with mine, there is no way I’m letting that larger breed survive the encounter either. If the larger breed is too much dog for it’s owner, should they have ever gotten the dog in the 1st place ?
A few weeks ago, the neighbor’s down the street, their pit bull & White Malemute breed, 2 dogs got loose. They were aggressive on my property & at my front door when I wasn’t aware they were loose on my property. I was able to get back inside the house without being bitten, only lunged at . But the thought crossed my mind to solve that problem. Clearly after darkness had fallen, do I call Animal Control after hours, call FCSO or do I just grab the gun & put both animals down. Fortunately for all of us, I just delayed my departure until the animals left the premises. I started to think about the whole ordeal of what I’d have to do to defend myself post event. But I can see anyone in the moment for the attack, they didn’t have the luxury of letting the animals defuse & leave the situation. I think as the LEO did, I most likely drop the animal at the first sign of aggression. Like I’ve said before, you never know whether that dog ever was vaccinated for rabies or anything else that is a health risk for transfer to a human.
Everyone should have the right to own a dog, but with that comes the financial & social responsibilities. And the right to own a dog, doesn’t take precedent over a victim’s rights for their own safety & security.
leroy says
all the equipment that these guys have they could not have control that door like other means but to shoot him in front of children very pissed poor decision by the officer lasting children need to see is a deputy shooting a dog idiot decision
Bill Boots says
Yea, deputy should have let the dog attack/maul him viciously, that certainly wouldn’t have traumatized the children of that household, thanks for bringing nothing to this discussion, looking forward to your next opines
Take Accountability says
The deputy’s report states the dogs were barking aggressively in the crates when he went to the backyard, while they are secure in a crate. The deputy then instructed a minor to remove the dogs knowing it was risky with the dogs showing aggression. The deputy put the children and himself at risk. Kids can not properly control 2 big dogs, very bad decision of the deputy.
The dogs ran past him, this gave him time to use non lethal methods, instead of shooting with several young kids present. The only instructions the deputy should have been giving were to the adult owner.
Both the owner and deputy are to blame. Bad decisions all the way around, and a dog suffers.
T says
People are stupid dogs protect and cop needs training more and People in flagler get a life
celia says
These poor dogs are being abuse by owner and need to be taken away from him!. This was not this poor dog fault. I donated to the dogs veterinary care to save its life…please lets help these animals crated outdoors in this heat and with poisonous snakes around and growing to be aggressive while crated.
K says
This is a shitty situation all the way around. From the dogs being crated in their own feces to the rescue how having to foot the bill for the vet fees.
Do we not have animal control that can investigate these situations instead, cite the owner requiring fixing the problem, and then court orders to remove the animals from the situation? As opposed to an officer telling the boy to release the dogs from the crates where they’re going to defend the property?
I’m hoping the rescue required the dog to be signed over to them in order to treat. Returning this dog to the owners will only result in the same problem later down the line. That is even if the dog doesn’t have other behavioual issues.
celia pugliese says
This is a plea to our Sheriff Staly that I bet he is an animal compassionate lover too. Mr Staly can you contribute a donation to the very expensive Vet and Overnight Care that is saving the life of this abused by and innocent dog? I think your deputy shoot it in self defense…but anyway the poor innocent dog is recovering from almost deadly injuries caused in the incident and the bills are very high, many residents are contributing to it . I did what could afford too. Can you help as well will be very appreciated by Palmcoasters animal lovers and our community. TY in advance.
JimboXYZ says
The dog is one issue, there are children involved, it’s a parental issue. I hope they never relocate to become a neighbor, I have enough of these types surrounded me already. Welcome to Alfinville, FL. This sets a precedent for any homeowner on their own property or out in public. Nobody wants to shoot a dog/pet, but one shouldn’t have to cower in fear on their own property for being attacked because the excuse was the dog got away from the morons that acquired the poor animal. A lot of things can happen in the time it takes FCSO or Animal Control to respond. Wonder if that animal was up to date on rabies & any other vaccinations ? Nobody will have a sense of humor for having to go thru a potential rabies treatment process or even the potential for stitches & infections at the ER. More village idiots that every residential seems to have more than it’s share of them in Flagler County.