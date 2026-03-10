Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Charging Dog On Farraday Lane as Children Witness It; Second Deputy Is Bitten

Last Updated: 7:06 p.m. with body cam video, at foot of the article.

A Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy shot a dog that was charging him on Farraday Lane in Palm Coast Sunday evening, and a supervising deputy was subsequently injured when the same dog bit him as the deputy was carrying him for transport to an animal hospital. Several young children witnessed the shooting of their dog from a screened-in porch, where they were playing.

The dog, a two-and-a-half-year-old labrador-pit bull mix called Bear, underwent surgery at East Coast Animal Hospital, where he is being cared for during the day. Bear is spending nights at St. Augustine Regional Veterinary Emergency Center.

“He’s not out of the woods yet,” Caroline Johnson, founder of Flagler County’s Saving Missing Animals Response Team (known as SMART), said. Johnson was called to the scene by one of the deputies who responded to the incident. She took the injured Bear to the veterinary hospital. “One of the bullets hit his lung so he’s had to have a chest tube in and some critical care,” Johnson said.

Bullets’ entry and exit points left three or four “pretty big” wounds, Johnson said. Surgery closed up the wounds. Bear was sustaining “a lot of trauma, a lot of injuries to the muscles, so he’s in a lot of pain.” The bills so far have added up to $7,000. The dog’s family cannot afford the bills, so SMART is footing the cost and appealing for help.

“The dog deserves a chance,” Johnson said. “The family can’t afford it at all. We’re hoping the community can help out a little bit.”

Deputy Devrin Perdue was dispatched to a duplex at 18 Faraday Lane the evening of March 8, where a caller to 911 had reported that a pair of dogs had been left outside all day, and that they were wearing shock collars to prevent them from barking. The two dogs belong to Khalief Hassan Gray, 36, of Unit B at 18 Farraday Lane, and his family. He denied to a deputy that the dogs wore shock collars.

A 27-year-old resident of Unit A told the deputy that she’d seen the dogs outside during the day, and that Gray had been doing some yard work that morning. (Gray was at a store when the deputy initially arrived.) The deputy told Gray the dogs could not be left outside without food or water all day, and that they should be inside due to the weather conditions. The high temperature in the city on March 8 reached 84, according to Weather Underground.

The deputy saw the two dogs in wire crates in the backyard. “There was food on the floor of the crate along with dried dog feces,” Perdue reported. “There was no water in the bowls inside the crate.” Both dogs were barking very aggressively, according to the report. The deputy instructed Gray’s 15-year-old son to bring the dogs inside.

“As I was walking back to my patrol vehicle, both dogs ran out of the backyard area,” Perdue wrote in an incident report. “The black dog ran down the driveway toward me in an aggressive manner. I then moved into the roadway as the black dog continued toward me and jumped at me in an aggressive manner. At that time, I drew my department-issued duty firearm [the report includes the weapon’s serial number] and fired two rounds, striking the dog. The dog then ran back toward the backyard of Unit A. I immediately notified dispatch that I had discharged my firearm and requested that a supervisor respond to my location.”

Two surveillance video clips from the Gray house, pointing from inside the screened-in porch toward the front yard of the house, show three pre-teen children playing in the screened-in area. The barking of one or two dogs can be heard. “Come inside, please,” the children’s mother instructs them at 6:31 p.m., just as a deputy is seen walking across the yard and speaking with the mother briefly.

As the deputy is seen walking toward the street, his back to the camera, a brown and a black dog spring into view at a gallop, running toward the deputy. “Oh, damn,” the mother, who is out of view, is heard saying. The first clip ends just as the deputy is taking a defensive stance against the dogs, who at that point are also out of view.

The second clip picks up just where Bear appears at the foot of the deputy and the deputy fires a shot at the dog, toward the ground–“Oh, damn! Oh, shit!,” the woman’s voice is heard saying–sending Bear in one direction and the brown dog going in the other. Three children stand at the screen, one of them asking her mother, “did somebody kill Bear?” An older person also appears as the mother leads the children back into the porch and speaks to someone on the phone, describing the scene.

Kayla Ann Webster, the 27-year-old resident of Unit A, told Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Alecrim that she was on her front porch when, after she spoke to Perdue and he checked the backyard, she saw him walking down the driveway as both dogs ran out from the backyard “and the black dog jumped at the officer,” a supplemental report states. Webster, the report adds, “stated that the deputy had to shoot at the black dog and the dogs ran inside.”

Mary Sines, a 67-year-old neighbor of the property, “stated that the deputy was walking down the driveway, back to his vehicle and the dogs got out,” the supplemental report states. Sines said “the dogs aggressively went after the deputy. [Sines said] that the black dog was growling and looked as though it was about to attack. [Sines said] that the deputy fired twice and the dogs scattered.

Another resident told the deputy he did not see anything, but his surveillance camera picked up the sounds of barking, “a man’s voice can be heard and then two gun shots can be heard,” the report states.

Arriving at the scene, Sheriff’s Cpl. Richard Petkovsek first ensured that Perdue was not injured, then learned that the injured dog had retreated to a bathroom in the house. The dog

“was obviously wounded but breathing in the bathtub,” Petkovsek reported.

Johnson of SMART arrived to take the injured dog to a clinic and asked for help carrying the animal to a van. She got a leash around the muzzle of the dog while Gray and Petkovsek attempted to pick the dog up and carry it to the van.

“In the process of picking up the animal the leash came off the dog’s mouth and the dog bit the inside of my right hand,” Petkovsek reported. “I sustained minor puncture marks and bruising to the inside of my right hand.” The corporal drove himself to AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, where his hand was cleaned and treated. He was released and immediately returned to work.

Palm Coast Animal Control was also notified. The Flagler County Humane Society was not.

Johnson said that at the beginning of Bear’s stay at the hospital, he had to be muzzled as he was fearful and in pain. But since the first night, there haven’t been any incidents and the muzzle was removed.

“We were contacted immediately to help with urgent care for Bear after he was shot,” Johnson said today, “and our focus in that moment was on stabilizing him while supporting a family – especially the young children who witnessed a deeply traumatic event.”

Deputies’ bodycam video: