Woman’s Arrest Over Stolen Palm Coast Lots Reveals Murky Financial Trails and Cryptic Country Music Ties

In January 2024 Denise Ruiz, who lives in New York but owned a lot on Sloganeer Trail in Palm Coast. She wanted to pay her property taxes. Local officials told her she no longer owned the property. It had been sold, and the deed transferred. Ruiz had no idea.

The Realtor who sold it told her he thought he’d been dealing with Ruiz all along, by email and texts. He had not. The identification provided for closing documents was of a white woman. Ruiz is Black. Ruiz had been swindled.

Today, after an investigation of more than two years, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Cheryl Annette Jefferson, 63, on a Flagler County warrant in DeFuniak Springs on a charge of an organized scheme to defraud over $50,000. A bank account Jefferson controlled and that accumulated funds from allegedly fraudulent transactions in Flagler County, Cape Coral, and Greene County, Georgia, totaled $421,995.

Jefferson, who lives at 1792 Kingsmill Drive in Bartow, in Polk County, was arrested Friday by DeFuniak Springs police, booked and released the next day after posting bail on a $100,000 bond.

She alone was arrested. It isn’t clear if Jefferson allegedly acted alone. It is a murky story with numerous unanswered questions and the unexplained alleged interactions with Jefferson of at least one member of the Florida Georgia Line band, who supposedly wanted to build a music studio in Nashville and sought Jefferson’s help.

It is still unclear from the investigative report and the release the Sheriff’s Office issued today whether the person–or persons–Jefferson interacted with through social messaging apps were, in fact, band members or musicians, if she made them up, or if they were fictitious people using the musicians’ names.

Back in January 2024 and after tracing to her the Regions Bank account where proceeds from the S-section lot sale were wired, Detective John Castanheira traveled to Bartow and spoke to Jefferson–their first conversation was at a Walmart–who claimed she did not look at the origin of checks being deposited in her account. She told the detective she was working with friends she would not identify until she’d spoken with them first. She subsequently called the detective a week later to tell him that her business partners were working with a couple from Asia. She provided numbers and names, none of which the detective could verify.

In April, the detective got a call in reference to a property at 103 Whippoorwill Drive that Leo Diguilio, a resident of Bradley Beach in New Jersey, had bought free and clear in 2014–for $51,000, according to property records–and that allegedly had been fraudulently sold. Diguilio had asked his cousin John, who lives in Ormond Beach, to drive by the property once Leo thought of building a house there. When John did, he saw that a house had already been built by LGI Homes. Property records pointed to a 2023 sale to LGI Homes. “Leo was finally able to get in touch with a Representative from LGI Homes which is based in Texas to rectify the issue,” the investigation report states.

The detective learned that proceeds from the apparently fraudulent sale went to the same Regions Bank account in Jefferson’s name. From there, Jefferson wrote checks to herself in a Bank of America account. Several checks were also made payable to Connie Fitzjarrell in a Navy Federal Credit Union account. Examining that trail, the detective found wires for cryptocurrency.

Further investigation revealed similar transactions that had prompted two separate cases filed with the Cape Coral Police Department, one case reported to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, and a civil case reported in Pueblo County, Colorado, also involving a fraudulent lot sale. “I was able to confirm there were four (4) other reports involving lot sales where Cheryl Jefferson was the beneficiary of the funds for those transactions,” the detective reported.

Another detective found that Jefferson owned a cryptocurrency account on a platform owned by Gemini Crypto, sending money to an account owned by two Nigerian men.

Last Oct. 28, Sgt. Gabe Fuentes and Detective Castanheira returned to Bartow for a second interview with Jefferson, who invited them into her home. She told them of meeting two people out of the blue at a concert, talking about investments, and then agreeing to help them finance a music studio in Nashville. She identified one of the men as “Albert Ong.” She said she’d agreed to open a bank account in her name for one of the two new friends. She claimed “she didn’t think anything of the funds being transferred into the account because she believed it was from investors so she never questioned it,” the investigation states.

After some resistance, she alleged that the person with whom she’d initially discussed starting the investment venture–the person for whom she opened the account–was Brian Kelley, one of the band members of Florida Georgia Line. She was sure it was him, she told the detectives, because she claimed to have interacted with him at concerts, and even claimed she “was actively having a conversation with this person as we were on scene,” the detective reported.

It is still unclear from the investigative report whether the Brian Kelley Jefferson was referring to was the Brian Kelley or a fictitious person Jefferson was using as a cover. There is no indication that the investigators attempted to contact the band member or his colleagues for verification.

The detective reports that he “confiscated” the phone and turned it over to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for analysis. “A review of that cellphone revealed text messages between Jefferson and another individual, Chase Rice, which is the name of another famous country music singer and songwriter,” a sheriff’s release states. “Detectives have determined these text messages show Jefferson’s continued participation in receiving money and moving it to cryptocurrency.”

The investigative report does not say where the money was coming from. It notes that after a review of the text messages by a different detective, Castanheira having been reassigned, the detective “did not observe anything of evidentiary value regarding these cases.” It continues: “There were several text messages as recent as October 2025 showing a conversation with another person identified as Chase Rice who is another Country singer Artist. The text messages articulate that Cheryl is still involved in receiving money and moving it to cryptocurrency.”

Who is sending the money to her is not clear.

“Crime knows no borders, and it doesn’t stop at the Florida Georgia Line. This criminal may claim she has some high-profile friends, but I don’t see her friends getting her out of the jam she’s put herself in,” Sheriff Rick Staly is quoted as saying in the release.