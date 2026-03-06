Flagler Beach Hosts Second Annual Community Dinner April 18 in Celebration of Upcoming City Birthday

The City of Flagler Beach is bringing back its Annual Community Dinner, a local-food celebration honoring the city’s birthday and showcasing the culinary talent of the Flagler Beach restaurant community.

The event takes place Saturday, April 18, at Veterans Park. Gates open at 5 PM with dinner service starting at 6:00 PM. This year’s lineup features a diverse collection of local restaurants, each preparing a specific entrée for the night. Tickets are $40 per person, and diners must select their meal at the time of purchase.

The participating restaurant roster includes Salty Rim Bar & Grill, Tortugas Florida Kitchen & Bar, Faro Beachside Eatery, Crave’s Coastal Kitchen & Cocktails, Barnhill’s Café Bar & Grille, Flagler Fish Company, Golden Lion Café, Funky Pelican, Next Door Bistro, and The Pierogi Shop. Desserts and drinks are coming from Old A1A Distillery, Tony’s Wine Cabana, Swillerbees Craft Donuts, Waffle Cone Ice Cream, and Publix Bakery.

The dinner aims to pull residents, visitors, and business owners together to mark the city’s unique character and community ties. It is an open-air dining experience in the center of downtown, designed for neighbors to catch up over local flavors.

“The Community Dinner is a new tradition,” City Manager Dale Martin said. “It reflects the spirit of Flagler Beach — welcoming, creative, and deeply connected to our local businesses. We’re excited to celebrate our city’s birthday with the people who make it special”.

Menu details and tickets are available through the city’s website and on Eventbrite. For more information, call the City of Flagler Beach at 386-517-2000 Ext. 238.