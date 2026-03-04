Every Bunnell Police Officer to Carry AED Following Major Grant From Firehouse Subs Safety Foundation

The Bunnell Police Department was named a grant recipient by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, receiving 14 Zoll Semi-Automatic Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and accessories valued at $20,930 to increase lifesaving capabilities in Bunnell. The grant ensures every officer in the department has an AED to ensure our community is better prepared for emergencies.

In addition to the AEDs, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation included a first aid kit and a trauma kit. The first aid kit included gloves, cleansing wipes, scissors, a disposable razor, one way valve mask device, and a disposable towel. The trauma kit included gloves, face shield, scissors, tourniquet, Quickclot, chest seal, pressure dressing, and an emergency blanket.

“We are grateful to the Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Palm Coast for awarding us this grant,” said Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon. “The new AEDs fulfill a critical need within our department and allow our first responders to provide the best opportunity to deliver life-saving measures for someone suffering a heart attack.”

According to the CDC’s latest statistics, heart disease was the leading cause of death in Americans. All Bunnell police officers, including the police chief, lieutenant, and detective, as well as two civilian public safety officers are trained and carry the AED in their vehicle. “Regardless of where they may be at any time, our staff will have the best equipment available to provide a second chance to someone in need. We are grateful for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and their generous donors for their support.

For more than 20 years, charitable donations powered the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s mission to support first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. Since 2005, the Foundation awarded more than 7,100 grants totaling over $105 million to public safety organizations.

To learn more or support the mission, visit any Firehouse Subs restaurant or the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation website at FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.