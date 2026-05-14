AdventHealth Palm Coast Earns Top Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Choosing a hospital often comes down to trust. New ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) give patients another way to make that decision with more clarity.

Three AdventHealth hospitals received five-star overall hospital quality ratings, the highest possible score from CMS, and are the only hospitals in Flagler and Volusia counties to earn that distinction.

AdventHealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth Fish Memorial and AdventHealth Palm Coast each earned five stars, placing them among the top-performing hospitals in the country.

The CMS ratings measure hospital performance across areas such as safety, outcomes, readmissions and patient experience, using a scale of one to five stars.

“When people need hospital care, ratings like this help them understand how hospitals are performing. They also reflect how we’re improving safety, strengthening coordination, and creating a better experience for patients and families,” said Rob Deininger, executive vice president and CEO of AdventHealth’s East Florida Division. “Our teams continue to push for better outcomes while keeping their focus on the people who rely on us for care.”

Across the East Florida Division, which includes Flagler, north Lake, Marion, Sumter and Volusia counties, all other AdventHealth hospitals maintained a four-star status. A four-star rating reflects strong performance across key measures, with continued work underway to reach the highest level.

To learn more about CMS hospital ratings, visit Medicare.gov.