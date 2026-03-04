AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation’s Events Raise More than $150,000 to Support Surgical Care

The AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation raised more than $150,000 during its annual Gala Golf Classic on Feb. 27 and Moonlit Gala dinner on March 1, welcoming more than 275 attendees. Proceeds will support surgical services and nursing initiatives at AdventHealth Palm Coast and AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway.

Funds from the event will contribute to the hospital’s $2.5 million campaign for the da Vinci 5 robotic system, which was introduced last year to expand access to minimally invasive surgery in the community. Philanthropic support helps strengthen and sustain the program as it continues to grow.

“Our community helps bring the best tools in medicine to Palm Coast,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, president and CEO for AdventHealth Palm Coast and the Flagler/St. Johns market. “But just as important, these gifts strengthen the caregivers who walk alongside patients every day. Technology matters and so does the team using it.”

A portion of the funds will also support the hospital’s efforts to earn Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The initiative includes investment in nurse development and programs aimed at strengthening the hospital’s nursing practice environment. Hospital leaders said those efforts are designed to support nurses in their work and improve the overall patient experience.

“When nurses have the resources and support they need, patients feel the difference,” said John Subers, executive director of the AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation. “This is about strengthening the environment where care happens.”

Since 2010, the Moonlit Gala has raised more than $1.85 million for hospital initiatives, including technology upgrades and expanded clinical programs.

The Foundation’s next Moonlit Gala is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2027.