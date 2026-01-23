Flagler County Tax Collector Shelly Edmonson announced that Florida’s new America’s 250th Anniversary license plate is now available to local residents. Unlike other specialty license plates, which cost between $20 and $30 in addition to standard fees, the anniversary license plate has no additional fee.

The commemorative plate, developed by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, marks the upcoming semiquincentennial of the United States. The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence occurs on July 4, 2026. The plate serves as a patriotic alternative to the standard Florida graphic.

The new plate is available during vehicle registration, renewal, or as a replacement at all Flagler County Tax Collector offices. While regular registration and license plate fees apply, the tax collector’s office noted that additional fees may apply for those requesting the tag as a replacement for an existing plate. For an ordinary car, the initial registration fee is $225. A renewal is just $56.10 for a year, though depending on what you drive, the fees range from $14.50 to $32.50, and for trucks, the price can be as high as $1,322.

The new license plate is white with blue lettering, centered by an America 250 Florida logo in the middle, “FLORIDA” on top and “IN GOD WE TRUST” across the bottom. (Florida was not part of the original colonies in 1776 and remained staunchly loyal to the British crown through the Revolutionary War. St. Augustine, a hotbed of reaction even then, burned signers of the Declaration in effigy when news reached the town. There are no footnotes in license plates.) Florida became a state in 1845.

“This commemorative plate provides a simple and meaningful way for residents to show their pride in our country while recognizing an important moment in American history,” Edmonson said.

Residents can find three office locations and additional information at flaglertax.gov.