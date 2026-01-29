Michelle Moore and Calvin Grant Named Flagler Schools’ Teacher and Employee of the Year

Flagler Schools announced its top honors for the 2025-2026 school year during the “Legacy By The Sea” event held Monday night at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center. The district recognized its Teacher of the Year, Employee of the Year, and school-level Rookie Teachers of the Year.

Michelle Moore of Belle Terre Elementary School was named the 2025-2026 District Teacher of the Year. Calvin Grant of Flagler Palm Coast High School was named the 2025-2026 District Employee of the Year. Both Moore and Grant will represent Flagler Schools in the Florida Department of Education’s state-level competitions later this year.

The announcement follows a successful 2025 state campaign for the district, in which Indian Trails Middle School teacher Brandy Anderson was a Top-Five finalist for the state Teacher of the Year award.

2025-2026 District Teacher of the Year Finalists

The following educators were recognized as winners at their respective schools:

Belle Terre Elementary: Michelle Moore (District Winner)

Bunnell Elementary: Hayley Marino

Buddy Taylor Middle: Kathy Fisch

Flagler Palm Coast High: Alex Giorgianna

Flagler Technical College: Adrienne Harvey

iFlagler: Durand Brown

Indian Trails Middle: Shannon Russell

Matanzas High: Erin Davis

Old Kings Elementary: Tressa Landi

Rymfire Elementary: Hayley Gurley

Student Services: Michelle Yorio

Wadsworth Elementary: Emily Creel

2025-2026 District Employee of the Year Finalists

The following staff members represented their departments and schools:

Flagler Palm Coast High: Calvin Grant (District Winner)

Human Resources: Heather Morin

Custodial Services: Tatiana Rodriguez

Food Services: Lance Lee

Plant Services: Tami Chinn

Transportation: Tammy Jones

Technology: Mike Pane

Bunnell Elementary: Kathy McCoy

Belle Terre Elementary: Ashley Ramirez

Buddy Taylor Middle: Jeri Thayer

Flagler Technical College: Skyla Adao

iFlagler: Taahira Lee

Indian Trails Middle: Claudia Karsten

Matanzas High: Paula Teixeira

Old Kings Elementary: Mary Jansen

Rymfire Elementary: Nicole Castello

Wadsworth Elementary: Abby Perez

2025-2026 Rookie Teachers of the Year

The Rookie Teacher of the Year category recognizes educators who have recently joined the profession or the district. This award is presented at the school level only.