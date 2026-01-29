Michelle Moore and Calvin Grant Named Flagler Schools’ Teacher and Employee of the Year

Flagler Schools announced its top honors for the 2025-2026 school year during the “Legacy By The Sea” event held Monday night at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center. The district recognized its Teacher of the Year, Employee of the Year, and school-level Rookie Teachers of the Year.
Michelle Moore of Belle Terre Elementary School was named the 2025-2026 District Teacher of the Year. Calvin Grant of Flagler Palm Coast High School was named the 2025-2026 District Employee of the Year. Both Moore and Grant will represent Flagler Schools in the Florida Department of Education’s state-level competitions later this year.
The announcement follows a successful 2025 state campaign for the district, in which Indian Trails Middle School teacher Brandy Anderson was a Top-Five finalist for the state Teacher of the Year award.
2025-2026 District Teacher of the Year Finalists
The following educators were recognized as winners at their respective schools:
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Belle Terre Elementary: Michelle Moore (District Winner)
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Bunnell Elementary: Hayley Marino
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Buddy Taylor Middle: Kathy Fisch
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Flagler Palm Coast High: Alex Giorgianna
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Flagler Technical College: Adrienne Harvey
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iFlagler: Durand Brown
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Indian Trails Middle: Shannon Russell
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Matanzas High: Erin Davis
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Old Kings Elementary: Tressa Landi
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Rymfire Elementary: Hayley Gurley
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Student Services: Michelle Yorio
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Wadsworth Elementary: Emily Creel
2025-2026 District Employee of the Year Finalists
The following staff members represented their departments and schools:
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Flagler Palm Coast High: Calvin Grant (District Winner)
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Human Resources: Heather Morin
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Custodial Services: Tatiana Rodriguez
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Food Services: Lance Lee
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Plant Services: Tami Chinn
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Transportation: Tammy Jones
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Technology: Mike Pane
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Bunnell Elementary: Kathy McCoy
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Belle Terre Elementary: Ashley Ramirez
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Buddy Taylor Middle: Jeri Thayer
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Flagler Technical College: Skyla Adao
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iFlagler: Taahira Lee
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Indian Trails Middle: Claudia Karsten
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Matanzas High: Paula Teixeira
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Old Kings Elementary: Mary Jansen
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Rymfire Elementary: Nicole Castello
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Wadsworth Elementary: Abby Perez
2025-2026 Rookie Teachers of the Year
The Rookie Teacher of the Year category recognizes educators who have recently joined the profession or the district. This award is presented at the school level only.
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Bunnell Elementary: Amanda Gemmola
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Belle Terre Elementary: Alyssa Langan
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Buddy Taylor Middle: Shanyia Mobley
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Flagler Palm Coast High: Madison Mead
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iFlagler: Julia Williamson
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Indian Trails Middle: Zhariah Haire
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Matanzas High: Dr. Syed Hamid Mohammed
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Old Kings Elementary: Mackenzie Fulling
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Rymfire Elementary: Michelle Lique
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Wadsworth Elementary: Kendall Mulligan
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