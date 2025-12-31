52 Bears Killed in State-Sanctioned Hunt, 120 Fewer Than Permitted

Fifty-two bears were “harvested” during the recently wrapped 2025 bear hunt, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a release Tuesday.

The bears were physically checked by FWC staff and contracted bear response staff. The agency said that a full report will be released in the coming months. The FWC did not break out the data to show how many bears were killed in each of the four approved bear hunting zones or the sex of the bears killed.

“The 2025 black bear hunt, rooted in sound scientific data, was a success. We’re proud to have joined the more than 30 states that manage black bears with regulated hunting,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young said in a prepared statement.

“The limited number of permits issued in areas with the largest bear populations and other components of the hunt prioritized a conservative approach that ensures the long-term health of bear populations in Florida, while providing opportunity for hunters.”

The bear population in Florida is estimated at around 4,050. The 2025 hunt was the first since in a decade. The state shut down the last hunt in 2015 at the end of its second day after nearly 300 bears had been killed.

The 2025 rules gave hunters the green light to kill bears at game feeding stations, using food to bait the animals. The rules allow hunters to use dogs to assist them in the hunt beginning in 2027.

The FWC said in the release that the hunter “success rate” is very close to those in other states with similar hunt rules. It didn’t further elaborate.

The FWC said it awarded 172 bear hunting permits for the 23-day event; each permit allowed the killing of one bear.

FWC members agreed earlier this year to allow hunters to kill black bears within four “bear hunting zones” — 68 in the East Panhandle; 31 in the North; 18 in Central Florida; and 55 in a South hunting area.

Bear Warriors United tried unsuccessfully to shut down the hunt, arguing that the FWC relied on outdated data in approving it. The group also argued that the hunt was politically motivated because FWC staff did not initially recommend a bear hunt during a December 2024 presentation on its Florida Black Bear Management Plan.

But Leon County Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey denied the organization’s request for a temporary preliminary injunction.

“Hunting is an effective tool for managing wildlife populations around the world and is a key part of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation,” said FWC Chief Conservation Officer George Warthen. “It’s about helping bears succeed over the long term in our state and is a way for us to guide an iconic Florida species into the future, for their benefit and ours.”

The release notes that the FWC Division of Law Enforcement was actively involved in the hunt, which the agency maintains led to strong compliance with the governing rules and regulations. Although one hunter received a warning for a minor violation, the FWC said in the release that it issued no citations.

“Our officers maintained a strong, engaged presence throughout the hunt to help ensure it was conducted safely and legally,” Colonel Alberto Maza, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement, said in the prepared statement. “While our officers were there to uphold the rules, the primary focus was education. I’m proud of our officers for protecting this important resource and supporting the goals of the agency’s Bear Management Plan.”

–Christine Sexton, Florida Phoenix