Flagler Public Health Officials Reassert Efficacy of Covid Vaccines as DeSantis Intensifies Denialism

In a sharp escalation of Covid vaccine denialism by a sitting governor, Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called on the state Supreme Court to empanel a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to Covid-19 vaccines” and to “to bring legal accountability for those who committed misconduct.”









The 20-page petition is an indictment of the vaccine response to the pandemic, stopping just short of condemning vaccines while lambasting its purveyors, from pharmaceuticals to the Centers for Disease Control to the Biden administration but, notably, not former President Trump, one of whose more singular triumphs was Operation Warp Speed–getting the vaccine to market by the end of his tenure. Biden, Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to Biden and Trump, Pfizer and Moderna, two vaccine developers are mentioned a combined 54 times. Trump’s name is absent.

The petition relies on point-in-time quotes from politicians and the press, tweets and fleeting press releases, some of them from vaccine companies, rather than–with rare exceptions–on scientific evidence or peer-reviewed studies. The petition’s cherry-picked and decontextualized quotes as a result draw the picture of a pandemic whose science was as if settled from the start and its conclusions about vaccines unvarying, downplaying the dramatic effect of variants on the pandemic and of the rapid evolution of the scientific understanding of a new virus.

“This whole area has been fraught with controversy from the beginning, kind of above and beyond the scientific issues, because of the political environment we’re in,” Dr. Stephen Bickel, architect of Flagler County’s response to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, said today. “But there’s a tremendous amount of data supporting the usefulness of these vaccines. There are some minor differences of opinion about their uses in some of the least susceptible people for Covid. There is some genuine scientific controversy. But not in general on their effectiveness or their safety.” The entire process is researched, reviewed and analyzed by top epidemiologists in the world. “In terms of the use and efficacy of the vaccines, the evidence is overwhelming. It is more than we have for virtually any other therapeutics that we use.”









As with all vaccines, there are complications, even deaths from those complications, but the numbers are minute compared to the hundreds of millions of doses administered in the United States. And the claim that vaccine skepticism is warranted because vaccinated people are dying is not rationally defensible.

Bickel offered this analogy: “Let’s say 10 percent of population doesn’t wear seatbelts, and 90 percent does. Well, I bet that most people dying in car accidents are wearing seatbelts. So does that seatbelts don’t work?” According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 90 percent of vehicle riders wore seat belts in 2021, while the risk of fatal injury to front seat passenger car riders was reduced by 45 percent.

“The thing that a patient should want to know is, if I get this vaccine, what does it do to my chances of getting the infection at all or getting pretty sick with it or in the hospital or dying?” Bickel said. “What has been the case from the beginning is that the protection against dying is pretty good and stays there even if you don’t get a booster. It stays in the 70 to 90 percent range, the protection against the milder issues is less, and then variant dependent and time from vaccine dependent. But that’s like the highest bar for a vaccine is to prevent spread of infection or prevent any illness at all. And initially it looked like we were going to get that, and then we did, temporarily, before Delta came, and it was very exciting. Like, maybe we’re going to nip this in the bud. But the virus was more devious and clever than we suspected, and so it mutated.”

Analyses and responses changed apace. DeSantis’s petition largely does not take that unpredictable evolution into account, assessing the pandemic response as a more dogmatic, one-size fits all approach that–inaccurately–caused harms that the response sought to dissimulate. In that regard, the petition flirts with conspiracy theories masked in the language of rational analysis and buttressed by footnotes.









The petition footnotes its own claims with self-referential sources, such as using the DeSantis Administration’s own Department of Health’s press releases alleging a serious (rather than incidental and minor) link between Covid vaccines and myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, especially among younger people. The centerpiece of the petition’s claims about a higher death rate from cardiac arrest following Covid vaccination is a n unsourced, eight-page “analysis” published by the Department of Health that was never peer-reviewed and has been widely discredited.

“There’s a lot of talk about the myocarditis with the vaccine. Yes,” Bickel said. “What I would say is: shown me the data. From what I’m seeing, it’s not rare, but it’s also usually not serious, usually pretty mild. It’s not like it’s not an issue. But put it in proportion. And the myocarditis you get with Cocid is way more serious.” The two are equal neither in proportion nor in severity.

Not vaccinating children puts them at greater risk of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, “a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs,” according to the CDC. Bickel points to figures up to May 2021, showing over 3,700 cases of MIS-C in the United States, and 35 deaths.

DeSantis, considered a likely front-runner for the Republican nomination to the presidency in 2024, typically seizes on certain issues that resonate with his hard-right base and burnish his credentials as their choice in primaries where the hard right dictates outcomes. The petition appears to be written more as a political document driven by ideological certainties rather than as a argument about science, where doubt and uncertainty are inherent. The “bottom line is that science is easy to challenge because uncertainty always exists and questioning extant knowledge is part of the research process,” an academic wrote in a paper on “The Crisis of Politicization Within and Beyond Science” three years before the pandemic.









DeSantis also announced that the state surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, will lead a “surveillance study” of deaths in the wake of covid vaccinations. The governor is also establishing a “Public Health Integrity Committee” that will assess federal public health recommendations “to ensure that Florida’s public health policies are tailored for Florida’s communities and priorities.”

The seven-member panel includes Stanford University’s Jay Bhattacharya and former Harvard School of Medicine professor Martin Kuldorff, lead authors of the so-called Barrington Declaration (to which Ladapo was a signatory), which argued against Covid restrictions and for the pandemic to run its course, building herd immunity. Others include Tracy Beth Høeg, an epidemiologist at the state Department of Health who has questioned the Centers for Disease Control’s policies, Joseph Fraiman, who has opposed the Covid vaccination of children and falsely claimed that no healthy children have died of the disease, and so on.

Ladapo last fall issued a directive discouraging children and young people, up to age 39, from getting vaccinated. DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health appear to be taking an even more aggressive stance against vaccines in general. But vaccines are still being offered at local health departments.

“The Health Department in Flagler County continues to believe in the efficacy and safety of vaccines to prevent communicable disease, whether its measles that impacts young children, the flu, Hepatitis, HPV, COVID-19 and approximately 20 other harmful diseases,” Bob Snyder, who heads the Flagler Health Department, said today. “Vaccines are still accessible at all of our local pharmacies and the Health department. If someone wants a vaccine to protect themselves, loved ones and others, they are readily available here and elsewhere. We provide immunization services daily and encourage folks to call the Health department at 386-437-7350 to make an appointment.

Snyder said current reportable cases of Covid are averaging 15 a day, based primarily on reports from AdventHealth Palm Coast, long term care facilities and some physician offices. But the true prevalence of the virus is not known because most people now test themselves at home and don’t report the results. “We are seeing a slight uptick in cases reported and eight deaths associated with Covid have occurred during the last 30 days by someone with a Flagler County address and persons 65+ years of age,” Snyder said in an email. “Regarding the flu, statewide cases are decreasing and eight counties have recently experienced outbreaks,” none in Flagler. Still, for the week ending Dec. 10, there were 50 cases of the flu or flu like illnesses reported locally.









“The plurality of the medical community, including the best scientists, virologists, infection disease specialists and groups like the Academy of Pediatrics believe in the efficacy, quality and safety of vaccines to prevent hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID 19,” Snyder said.

Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president, was interviewed on CNN today in response to the latest DeSantis initiatives.

“I don’t have a clue what he’s asking for,” Fauci said. “We have a vaccine that unequivocally is highly effective and safe and has saved literally millions of lives.” He cited the new study by the Commonwealth Fund, the century-old health care foundation, calculating that in the United States alone, two years of Covid vaccines have saved over 3 million lives, prevented 18.6 million hospitalizations and 120 million infections, saving over $1 trillion in medical costs. “So what’s the problem with vaccines? I mean, vaccines are life-saving.”

Dave Spore, who works for the Florida House minority office, blasted the governor, according to the News Service of Florida. “Comparing a lifesaving vaccine to OxyContin, as DeSantis just did while announcing his latest political stunt, is unbelievably irresponsible. It’s also incredibly insensitive to the millions of Americans who’ve lost loved ones during the ongoing opioid epidemic & COVID pandemic,” Spore said in a tweet.