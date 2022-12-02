In Local Interview, Paul Renner Repeats Baseless Claims About Drag Queens and ‘Sexualization’ Of Children

Rep. Paul Renner, the Palm Coast-based Republican just elected Speaker of the House, returned to his criticism of what he called “drag queen storytime” today in an interview on WNZF, repeating controversial–and baseless–claims that some parents are more interested in defending drag queens than ensuring that children learn to read.









Echoing similar criticism by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who referred to parents taking children to drag shows as “disturbing,” Renner first made the equally vague claim in his first speech as Speaker last week. He seized on the relatively sudden transformation of a particular kind of children’s events into an ideological flashpoint.

Drag Story Hour, where adult readers in drag read classics to children, started as a non-profit some seven years ago as a way to promote literacy and diversity, especially for marginalized audiences. It spread to public libraries and other venues. It very recently became a target of the hard right’s criticism–and of virulent misinformation–part of a more generalized criticism of the normalization of LGBTQ lifestyles.

Renner was interviewed this morning on WNZF’s Free For All Fridays by host David Ayres, who touched on several issues ahead of a special session and on Renner’s tenure as speaker. Ayres asked Renner about the reference to drag story hour in last week’s speech.

“Whatever your thing is in as an adult, that’s your thing,” Renner said. “If they want to go to drag queen storytime as adults, that’s fine. But the obsession by some advocacy groups that want to frankly sexualize our children in this regard with this idea of drag queen storytime is just one example.” It wasn’t clear what example Renner was referring to, and Ayres did not ask for a clarification, but Renner appeared either not to know what the story hours were about or was intentionally mischaracterizing them as “sexualization,” by inaccurately conflating drag queens with sexual performances: drag shows, whether for adults or children, has as much (or as little) to do with sex as any musician’s or stand-up comedian’s performance, and in story hour, it expressly has nothing to do with it.









It is, ironically, the reactionary movement against story hour that has sexualized it, as Renner did on the air: “Whatever their thing is, we have adults who are obsessed with their thing and what their wants are at the expense of what our children need,” he said. “Our children need to learn to read. We have almost half of our students–and Florida is better than most states is the sad news–but even in Florida, barely half our students can read at grade level by the third grade.” (According to the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the national report card, Florida fourth graders ranked third in the nation in proficiency.)

“So our children have needs academically and our sole focus should be on reading, math, general knowledge, the things that once upon a time, you know, were common sense and understood,” Renner said, “and not this obsession by some that they’ve got to get in there and teach kids about their 39 Gender possibilities and this kind of thing.” Again, it was not clear what “gender possibilities” Renner was referring to, or where in Florida reading teachers were not teaching reading–there are no such documented cases–let alone reading teachers “sexualizing” children.

Ayres did not challenge the Speaker then or when Renner said that “the left” brought “indoctrination into our education system, with things that are frankly deeply disturbing to anybody.”









Brian McMillan, his co-host, tried: “How do we accomplish what you’re saying to make schools, you know, pure and true about like teaching the basics, and make sure that that happens, and also make sure that a drag queen does not feel ostracized, unloved–you’re not wanted in Florida. How do we make sure that everyone does still feel included and wanted, and not feel like okay, I guess our state legislature doesn’t like us.”

Renner deflected: “The two conversations are entirely different,” he said. “What you do as an adult, fine. If you want to be a drag queen or you want to go to a drag queen storytime or a drag queen show, you know, that’s how you exercise your freedom and nobody, nobody on my side of the aisle is saying anything other than that’s their right to do that. What I am saying is, you have no business, no business, trying to sexualize young children. And that’s what’s happening. And so it’s happening not just on that front, but on other fronts.”

It appeared that Renner, a supporter of Florida’s “parental bill of rights,” was objecting to parents’ right to take their children to Drag Story Hour even as he was again mis-characterizing such reading events as sexual shows.

McMillan did not have a chance for a follow-up. “All right, fair enough. Let’s talk about local here in Flagler County,” Ayres interjected. Renner was speaking by phone. The show’s other guest was Greg Hansen, the county commissioner just named chairman of the commission (in place of Joe Mullins, who was defeated.) There were no guests who might provide either a corrective to Renner or a different perspective.

Jill Reynolds, president of the Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County, did so after hearing Renner’s remarks.









“It’s time for Mr. Renner to put away his fictional talking points and take a look in the mirror of the Republican Party,” Reynolds said. “You know, he cites indoctrination of children, sexualization of children, but doesn’t cite any examples. However, he did not cite the example of Florida Representative Mark Foley for having to resign from sending sexually explicit messages to teenage girls, or Dennis Hastert, the longest running Republican Speaker of the House, paying hush money for sexually abusing high school kids. Or Joel Greenberg, who just got sentenced to 11 years for sex trafficking. Or Donald Trump who barged in on pageant teenage girls’ dressing room and laugh about it publicly. He needs to clean up his own house before he makes ridiculous imaginary claims. And as far as half of our students only being able to read at grade level: Maybe if the Florida legislators stopped squeezing school funding, stopped pushing teachers out of school for fear of being sued, and maybe more kids went to a drag queen storytime, they’d be able to read better.”

In full form, Renner also targeted socially responsible corporations and investing, 24 hours after DeSantis announced he was pulling $2 billion in state assets from BlackRock Inc., the New York-based investment firm and the world’s largest asset manager.

Verging on the xenophobic, Renner said capitalism risks losing its way. “This doctrine of ESG has been a movement that’s come from outside of our country,” he said. He was referring to what’s known as the environmental, social and governance approach to investing. Renner is partly right: ESG as such is not an American concept, but its origins are: it is a derivative of Socially Responsible Investing SRI), a movement that emerged out of the American civil rights and women’s movement of the 1960s and 70s.

Decades later, what started as a United Nations report on Principles for Responsible Investment grew into a global force. Its aim was sustainable investment based on certain criteria that reflect good corporate citizenship–lowering carbon emissions, furthering sound employment practices, encouraging diversity. It’s not clear what, among those criteria, Renner opposes.









Companies sign on, pledging to support ESG principles. The movement started relatively small. But as of today, it has grown to 5,179 signatory companies with $121 trillion in managed assets. Innumerable American companies are among the signatories, and the United States is now close to dominating the share of assets under management. (See the latest report here.)

ESG’s aim remains money-making, not politics, but money-making away from the “greed is good” ethos of the 1980s. Companies get an ESG rating (the same way companies and governments get a credit rating) only as a guide to investors. The ratings have been controversial, because they are not in themselves necessarily reflective of ESG principles. “Most technology stocks, including Alphabet and Meta, are part of E.S.G. funds, despite concerns about their role in facilitating the spread of misinformation and hate speech,” Hans Taparia, a professor at NYU’s business school wrote in September. “Coca-Cola and Pepsi have gotten very high E.S.G. scores and find themselves in most big E.S.G. funds, despite manufacturing products that are a major cause of diabetes, obesity and early mortality and despite being the world’s largest contributors to plastic pollution. Perhaps most egregiously, BP and Exxon get respectable ratings from MSCI.”

In Florida’s right-wing circles, ESG is being framed as an ideological threat much as the GOP turned “critical race theory” into a stalking horse in public education, even though there is no such thing as critical race theory in school curriculums. Renner on the radio, perhaps relying on the fact that ESG is as little understood as CRT, described it in misleading, baseless terms: “It is using incredible economic power to force political change that belongs in our Congress, in our state legislatures, in front of we the people to decide,” Renner said. “Do we want to go in a particular direction, and the cost that we face are decisions we make all day in the political process. But they’re being made for us by what I call Martini millionaires.”

Remarkably, Renner, who describes himself as a champion of the free market who believes in limited government, was reversing the equation: the free market cannot be so free as to devise its own social-responsibility ratings for investors, or give those investors that much clout. That clout belongs to government.

Ayres again did not challenge Renner. It was then that he moved on to “drag queen storytime.”