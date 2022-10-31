Sheriff’s SWAT Team Assists FBI in Serving Warrants in ‘Multiple Locations’ in Flagler

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team joined agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation early this morning to serve warrants in “multiple” locations around the county, Sheriff Rick Staly said. But details about the operation, as is common when federal agents are the lead agency, are scant to none.

FBI agents were spotted with Bunnell police serving a warrant on U.S. 1 at the north end of the city this morning, and in Palm Coast’s W Section, around Wood Center Lane. Those may not have been the only places where warrants were served and individuals potentially apprehended.









“There’s nothing I can really provide you, it was not our investigation and we were just there for extra security,” Bunnell Police Chief Dave Brannon said. He had informed City Manager Alvin Jackson of the raids earlier this afternoon. Jackson, too, had no more information than what Brannon had told him.

Our Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI in serving several search warrants in support of an ongoing federal investigation,” Staly said. “There was no imminent threat or harm to public safety as a result.” He said the investigation is ongoing. “I’m not allowed to say really any more details at all. But we do hope to be able to share additional information when these joint efforts become available to the court system.”

The sheriff could not say whether any, or how many, individuals were arrested. If any were, they were taken to a federal jail outside of Flagler County. The sheriff did not specify whether the Sheriff’s Office was itself directly involved in the investigation, only that the investigation involves “multiple” agencies.

But he dropped a telling hint along the way regarding the nature of the operation: “We’re very dedicated in the Sheriff’s Office, just like most law enforcement agencies are in the country, to eliminating drugs and criminal activity.” He added: “I was very proud of our SWAT team and the compassion they showed with various issues they were confronted with and everyone else. There were no injuries, no issues at all.”

If charges are filed against any individuals who may have been apprehended today, they would be filed through the federal court system.