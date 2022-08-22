Marineland Mayor and Aquaponics Entrepreneur Angela TenBroeck Speaks at AACS Water Exhibit

Angela TenBroeck, the mayor of Marineland, will present Sustainable Farming with Small Farmers on Tuesday, August 23, at the African American Cultural Society in Palm Coast from 6 to 10 p.m. as part of the museum’s Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition, “Water|Ways.” AACS is at 4422 North US Highway 1, just north of Whiteview Parkway. (See: “Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition “Water|Ways” Opens at AACS’s Museum.”)

TenBroeck is a fourth-generation farmer, and head of the non-profit Center for Sustainable Agricultural Excellence and Conservation. The Florida commissioner of agriculture last year named her the Florida Woman of the Year in Agriculture. (See: “Angela TenBroeck, Marineland Mayor and 4th Generation Farmer, Is Florida Woman of the Year in Agriculture.”)









She sees aquaponics –the combination of co-dependently raising fish and plants without depending on ground soil or chemicals, and using fish waste as fertilizer–to be the next green revolution. She sees it as an essential step toward sustainability, repairing the planet, and ending hunger.

TenBroeck is putting the practice to work in Northeast Florida, starting from Worldwide Aquaponics, the company she heads and that’s centered on a 30-acre farm on School Road in East Palatka. From there, it spawns replicas. In 2020-2021, her operation pushed some 2.2 million pounds of produce into Flagler, St. Johns, Putnam, Duvall, Nassau, and Clay, counties.

“We could put these farms all over the world. And in places we have figured out how to run them without pumps, with low water… using old physics principles,” TenBroeck says. “Grow food as we’ve never grown food before, that’s high quality, lasts longer, tastes better, chemical free. And we can do this very simply.

In Duval County TenBroeck has taught innovative curriculums focused on students interested in professionalizing in medicine or coastal sciences; her initiatives pair entrepreneurship with a social mission. One of those is to channel “reemerging citizens” – formerly incarcerated individuals, veterans,

people in recovery, women starting over – into the farming enterprises.