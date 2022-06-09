Expect Lane Closures on SR100 as Work Crews Install Beams on Future Pedestrian Bridge

A new phase of construction for the soon-to-be pedestrian bridge that will cross over State Road 100 began today (June 9) as crews, using a crane, installed the first of several colossal, concrete beams across the roadway. The beams are being trucked in on oversize trucks.

Motorists will encounter nighttime lane shifts on June 12 and 13, and today were encountering lane closures, reducing SR100 to one lane for each direction, though that did not seem to cause undue back-ups.









“We are very excited about the progress of the future Graham Swamp Pedestrian Bridge and trail,” said County Engineer Faith Alkhatib. “This scope of work will take about one week to complete and will require periodic lane closures.”

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this period of construction of the new enhancements to the Flagler County trail system,” Alkhatib said.

The bridge, along with its associated trails and sidewalks that round out the project, link the Lehigh Trail, Old Kings Road sidewalk, conservation lands in Graham Swamp, and the Flagler County owned property known as Bulow “Parcel D,” which has potential for future trails.

The $9.48 million pedestrian bridge construction project east of Interstate 95 and Old Kings Road and before the Flagler Beach bridge is largely funded from federal sources. It includes the construction a 1.6-mile paved “shared-use” path that will be 12 feet wide and cross the Graham Swamp Conservation Area from just south of State Road 100 to the Lehigh Trail. There will be an 8-foot-wide concrete sidewalk along the south side of State Road 100 that will connect with the existing sidewalk along Old Kings Road.

The crowning feature is currently under construction – an enclosed pedestrian bridge spanning the four-lane divided highway, which will provide a critical connection to serve pedestrians and bicyclists now and in the future.









The project spent years on the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Alternative Priorities ranking list (also referred to as TAP projects). The process began in 2018 when the County Commission approved the $1.5 million design phase, also paid without the use of local tax dollars, though ultimately taxpayers are paying for the whole project.

“The Engineering Department works very hard to plan ahead to meet the wants and needs of our community,” Alkhatib said. “It’s better to plan for the future, rather than react once the need is there. We know our residents embrace Flagler County’s outdoor amenities and trails.”









