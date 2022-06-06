SunRail and Central Florida Zoo Launch ‘Choo-Choo to the Zoo’

SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced the launch of CHOO-CHOO TO THE ZOO Friday, June 3, a partnership that will offer children, families, and animal lovers of all ages a fun way to visit the zoo this summer, without the use (or expense) of driving a car to the popular Seminole County destination.

Starting today (June 6), leisure travelers can take SunRail to its Sanford station where they will find a free, “Choo-Choo to the Zoo” themed shuttle waiting to transport them to the front gate of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in less than 15 minutes. Return shuttle times are timed with scheduled SunRail departures from the Sanford station and posted for customers at the drop off areas at the zoo.









“Over the last two years, we’ve experienced a surge in leisure ridership on SunRail,” said Florida Department of Transportation District Five Secretary John E. Tyler. “A partnership like Choo- Choo to the Zoo and others we have developed with sports, music and cultural venues provide affordable, reliable transportation to so many unique events and destinations up and down the SunRail line.”

Funding for the Zoo trolley was made possible by a generous contribution from the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

Said Richard E. Glover, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens:

“We are excited for Choo-Choo to the Zoo’s return this summer. It’s a fun, affordable way for families to save while coming to the Zoo. And at a time when we are all dealing with rising gas prices, using public transportation is both an affordable option and a way to reduce your carbon footprint, which is good for the Earth. Choo-Choo to the Zoo wouldn’t be possible without our great partners at SunRail, FDOT and the City of Sanford, and we are grateful to them for offering this program to our community again this summer.”

Choo-Choo to the Zoo will operate from June 6 and run until July 29. It may be extended an additional week based on demand.

Zoo attendees can show their SunRail ticket to receive 20% OFF their admission to the Zoo.

Additionally, riders each day (Monday through Friday) during the promotion’s first week will receive special SunRail “swag.”

For additional information and train times, visit SunRail.com.