Philip Martin Is Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Massaging Young Girl as Judge Notes Excess

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins sentenced former Palm Coast resident 56-year-old Philip Martin to 25 years in prison for rubbing, caressing and massaging various body parts of a girl who'd been in his trust when she was 9, 10 and 11.









The sentence was the minimum Perkins could lawfully impose under Florida’s minimum-mandatory law for that office. A jury in February found Martin guilty of a first-degree felony charge that carried a maximum penalty of life in prison. He was also found guilty on two second-degree felony counts. Perkins sentenced him to life sex offender probation when Martin is released. He is not eligible for early release, so he will be around 80 years old by then.

But even the judge acknowledged that the sentence was too harsh. “If it was not required I would have imposed probably a different sentence,” Perkins said. “There’s really nothing I can do unless the state agrees to do something with that 25 year minimum mandatory, and obviously they are seeking it.”

Martin never touched the girl's private parts, and there was a dispute over whether he had touched her butt, with the victim herself saying on the stand that he had not (though she has said he did in a deposition). His first-degree felony conviction is based on that disputed element. It led Martin's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Bill Bookhammer, to make a strong case for a judgment of acquittal on that charge, or at least for a new trial, both of which Perkins denied.









Perkins said Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark would have had to waive the minimum mandatory requirement and get the family’s permission to do that, “so it’s completely within the state’s purview to seek a lawful sentence,” the judge said. Several members of the girl’s family, though not the girl herself, were in the courtroom. One of them after the hearing said that, having known Martin for some 15 years and seen court documents such as the pre-sentencing investigation, he was aware of previous cases when Martin had been investigated–but not convicted–for similar allegations. The family member considered the sentence lenient, not harsh, in light of Martin’s history, and that Martin had convinced himself of his own lies.

“I’m just kind of baffled at everything here, I’ve maintained my innocence from the very first time we met,” Martin told the judge “I regret making [the victim] feel uncomfortable in any way, that was not my intention, and I never touched her in any sexual manner, I never touched any of her body parts. I sit here convicted of all of the above. I’m speechless.”

He pleaded unsuccessfully to the judge to reconsider the denial for a new trial “just because of the fact that I do maintain my innocence, and [the girl] actually stated my innocence as well. I feel the jury was unable to weigh the evidence.”

That was a stretch: the girl had not at any point maintained his innocence. She testified for the prosecution, and made it clear that, while some of her testimony was contradictory regarding specific parts he touched and didn't touch, there never were any doubts that he had acted creepily, inappropriately and foolishly, despite above-average intelligence that suggested to the jury that he knew precisely what he was doing with every move. It is also indisputable that he was sentenced to a punishment out of proportion with the crime, especially when compared to similar sentences for far more lurid crimes where the acts were never in question, and the violations clearly more egregious. But the minimum mandatory law, Martin's attorney said, reflects the legislature's "one size fits all approach" with sex crimes.









Martin had been dating the girl’s mother and at one point lived with her and her children as a family. The mother died. Subsequently, Martin would spend time with the girl and her brother, at their grandmother’s house. The girl would sit on his lap and play with her phone, or sit on the couch near him, watch tv and play games.

Martin did not denying touching the girl inappropriately, but that would have resulted in a conviction only on the two lesser charges of attempted molestation, not the first degree felony charge of actual molestation.

The girl “flat out said he never massaged her butt,” Bookhammer argued, essentially saying that the jury got it wrong, and appealing to Perkins as what may legally be referred to as “the seventh juror.”

"She was firm in her denial that Mr. Martin did not do the act that he was convicted on," Bookhammer continued, so the only evidence that he did so were his statements to law enforcement. But that left the court having to weigh what Martin did say, and having to weigh an expert witness for the defense claiming that Martin only told the police he touched her butt because he was telling them what they wanted to hear. That was never convincing at trial. It was not convincing today. But it did not diminish the validity of the defense's argument about the doubt surrounding the heinousness of the act–a doubt Clark was compelled to acknowledge and address. She did so only to the extent that it was indicative of the girl's confusion as to what was happening, if with a degree of sophistry unusual for a usually straight-forward prosecutor.









“I would argue judge in our culture, for better or worse, touching of a buttocks is not as icky as touching of the genital area, touching of the breast area,” Clark said. “We see it in sports, little boys when they make a touchdown, their teammates and their coaches are slapping them on the buttocks. It’s acceptable in our culture. So I would argue judge in this situation, we have a little girl that’s feeling icky when this man is touching her, and the focus is going to be in the icky areas, which is the breast area and the genital area. So I don’t think it’s unreasonable that she may not have remember that the defendant touched her buttocks. That’s just the way our culture is.”

“I don’t think it’s a big surprise that there are inconsistencies and statements by a number of the witnesses including the victim [] and Mr. Martin,” the judge said, explaining his decisions. But in one of his statements to police, Martin was the one initiating the statement about touching the girl’s butt, giving it “extra trustworthiness.”

Perkins said there “absolutely” were discrepancies that he found “troubling,” but not inexplicable. “I don’t find that to be unusual. Certainly I don’t find that sufficient to throw out the statement.”

“I had indicated to both sides that–I don’t know the exact words–I said something to the effect that I’m not sure I’m comfortable with a 25-year minimum mandatory, but I will follow the law,” Perkins said.

A despondent Bookhammer echoed him: “Our hands are bound,” he said. But the case will be appealed.